Gangster shot outside Nagaur court, police say gang war

A 35-year-old gangster was shot dead in broad daylight outside a court in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district on Monday. Police have termed the incident a case of gang war.

According to police, the incident took place a little around 1:15pm on Monday.

“The deceased, identified as Sandeep Sethi, was a resident of Haryana and had around 20-25 cases registered against him for offences including murder. He was in jail till earlier this month and was granted bail in September 12. A group of 5-6 people opened fire at him outside the court, which resulted in his death,” said additional superintendent of police, headquarter, Nagaur, Rajesh Meena.

Nagaur SP Ram Moorty Joshi said the incident took place outside the court of additional district judge.

“Prima facie the case appears to be of gang war. The assailants fired 7-8 rounds at Sethi. The accused and the victim both are from Haryana. The case for which Sethi was appearing is related to the 2019 contract killing of a resident of Nagaur, in which Sethi is accused,” SP Joshy.

Joshy added that Sethi had come for the court appearance with his associates on his own.

“After the appearance, when he came to the main road outside the court, some people started firing at him and fled in a car,” said Joshy.

Advertisement

The SP said that further action will be taken once Sethi’s family arrives.

Nagaur MP and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief Hanuman Beniwal targeted the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government over the murder.

“The firing and subsequent killing of a person in broad daylight inside the court compound of Nagaur is unfortunate. The residences of district collector and district SP are only 50 metres away from this court and their offices are only 100 metres away,” said Beniwal.