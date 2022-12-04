Gangster shot by rivals, man who came for daughter’s admission killed in crossfire

A gangster was shot dead in an apparent act of revenge in Rajasthan’s Sikar district Saturday morning, police said. A man from Nagaur district too died in the crossfire, said officials.

“There has been an incident of firing. The man who was shot has been identified as Raju Theth, whose name has been associated with the crime world for a long time. Theth has died,” Sikar SP Kunwar Rastradeep told reporters on Saturday.

Theth was a rival of gangster Anandpal Singh who was killed in an encounter by the Rajasthan police in 2017. Both Theth and Singh were dreaded criminals active in the Shekhawati region and frequent skirmishes between their supporters resulted in several gang wars in the area.

In CCTV footage, purportedly of the firing, Theth is seen being shot by the assailants near his home in Sikar district, after which the men flee. “From the footage we collected from nearby cameras, it seems some of the assailants were known to Theth because one of them is seen talking to him for some time,” the SP said.

Police said that the other man who died has been identified as Tarachand Kadwasra, a resident of Khatu in Nagaur district.

“Kadwasra had gone to Sikar with his brother and daughter for the latter’s admission in a coaching institute. The accused escaped after taking Kadwasra’s car and it appears that when Kadwasra started filming them, they shot him,” said sub inspector Ganesh Ram of Khatu police station.

He added Kadwasra’s body has been kept in Sikar at present.

Advertisement

Shortly after the murder, a social media post by one Rohit Godara was widely shared in which he takes responsibility for killing Theth and identifies himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. It added that Theth was killed in an act of revenge on behalf of Anandpal Singh and Balbir.

Balbir Banuda was a close associate of gangster Anandpal Singh. The two men were attacked inside a jail in Bikaner 2014, allegedly by associates of Theth. While Banuda died in the attack, Singh managed to kill two of the assailants.

The SP added, “What you are saying about the social media post of a person called Rohit Godara, we are checking the validity of whether this person is involved or the post was made without any reason.”

Advertisement

Theth had several cases of serious nature registered against him. Starting from the mid-2000s, the gangs of Singh and Theth, which were involved in extortion and illegal liquor trade, terrorised people in districts in the Shekhawati region, including Sikar and Churu. Till Saturday evening, Theth’s followers had refused to take his body, demanding arrest of the accused.

After the incident, the Rajasthan police deployed multiple teams to track the accused. DGP Umesh Mishra said that four of the five accused have been identified and barricading was being done in the entire state.

The opposition BJP and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party slammed the Congress government in the state over the incident.