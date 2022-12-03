Gangster Raju Theth shot dead in Rajasthan’s Sikar, assailants flee

A gangster was shot dead in an apparent act of revenge in Rajasthan’s Sikar district Saturday morning, police said.

Sikar SP Kunwar Rastradeep told reporters on Saturday, “There has been an incident of firing. The man shot has been identified as Raju Theth, whose name has been associated with the crime world for a long time. As per the information that I have received, Theth has died.”

Theth was a rival of gangster Anandpal Singh who was killed in an encounter by the Rajasthan police in 2017. Both Theth and Singh were dreaded men active in the Shekhawati region and frequent skirmishes between their supporters resulted in several gang wars in the area.

In CCTV footage, purportedly of the event, Theth is seen being shot by the assailants near his home in Sikar district, following which the men flee. “From the footage we collected from nearby cameras, it seems there were four assailants, some of whom may also be known to Theth because one of them is seen talking to him for some time. Another person has also been shot,” the SP said.

Shortly after the murder, a social media post by one Rohit Godara was widely shared in which he takes responsibility for killing Theth and identifies himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. It added that Theth was killed in an act of revenge on behalf of Anandpal Singh and Balbir.

Balbir Banuda was a close associate of gangster Anandpal Singh. The two men were attacked inside a jail in Bikaner 2014, allegedly by associates of Theth. Banuda died in the attack while Singh killed two of the assailants.

The SP added, “What you are saying about the social media post of a person called Rohit Godara, we are checking the validity of whether this person is involved or the post was made without any reason.”

Theth had several cases of serious nature registered against him. Starting from the mid-2000s, the gangs of Singh and Theth, which were involved in extortion and illegal liquor trade, terrorised people in districts in the Shekhawat region, including Sikar and Churu.