Gang rape of Dalit woman: 4 days later, search still underway for accused

Four days after a Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped in front of her family in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district, police pointed to a dispute between two Thakur families which the victim had got caught in even as they continued their search for the six people accused in the case.

The woman had earlier accused the same people of molesting her.

In the new case, the woman has alleged that she and her family were waylaid by these six people after they were returning from the field of one of these Thakur families at around 6 pm on March 15.

The woman’s complaint reads: “We ran into Lalu, Dhan Singh, Vipin, Mohit, Sachin and Lokendra — all Thakurs — of our village. They assaulted my husband and hit him on his head with the butt of the gun and he ran away to escape them. They then got hold of me and assaulted me. While Lalu Singh and Dhan Singh raped me, my children kept looking and crying.”

“An FIR under IPC sections 376D (gangrape), 143 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 341 (wrongful restraint) as well as under provisions of the SC/ST Act has been lodged,” said assistant sub-inspector Gajan Singh.

He added: “We are searching for the accused. Two teams have been constituted for the same.”

“There are two Thakur families here who have had disagreements with each other for a long time. The first side, which is also the accused in the present rape case, had an FIR for murder registered against the second side, which has had a case under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) lodged against the first family,” Singh said.

“The Dalit family works for the second family on the fields, and the first family had an issue with the Dalit family for allegedly ‘interfering’ in their arguments,” he said.

Earlier, the same woman had got two FIRs filed against the accused, including under the SC/ST Act and IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty). “The same men have also been lodged in the jail earlier on the basis of her FIR,” Singh said.

Asked about the allegations that the woman was raped at gunpoint, the Circle Officer, Dholpur Rural, Vijay Kumar Singh, who is also the investigating officer in the case, said that “it is a part of investigation”.

He said the police are on the lookout for the accused.

BJP State President Satish Poonia said that, “This is not the first time such a thing concerning a Dalit woman has happened. Between 2021 and 2022, as many as 6,337 police cases in Rajasthan are only concerned with atrocities against women.”