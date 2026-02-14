From junior assistant to ‘crorepati’: Panchayat staffer found with ‘jewellery worth crores, multiple luxurious houses’

The accused, posted in Rajasthan’s Phalodi district, amassed assets worth 938% of his known income, the Anti-Corruption Bureau alleged

Written by: Hamza Khan
2 min readJaipurFeb 14, 2026 07:34 AM IST
Rajasthan ACB raid Phalodi, Panchayat staffer found with jewellery worth crores, Shubhkaran Parihar disproportionate assets, Bikaner ACB search, Govind Gupta ACB Rajasthan, Junior Assistant corruption Rajasthan, Phalodi Gram Panchayat corruption, 938% disproportionate assets, Kanasar Gram Panchayat raid, Bap Panchayat Samiti news, Bikaner illegal properties search, Indian express news, current affairsApart from this, documents related to transactions worth crores of rupees have been found with the accused, ACB officials said, adding that further investigation is on.
Make us preferred source on Google

Rajasthan’s Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday said that searches conducted at properties linked to an official in Phalodi district revealed properties and assets exceeding 938% of his known sources of income.

ACB officials said that search operations were conducted on Friday at five locations linked to a man posted as a Junior Assistant at Kanasar gram panchayat under Bap Panchayat Samiti in Phalodi district, and currently stationed at Udat gram panchayat in the same panchayat samiti. The ACB found around Rs 76 lakh in cash, jewellery worth crores of rupees, plots, luxurious houses and agricultural land, they said.

ACB Director General Govind Gupta said that a confidential complaint was received at the bureau’s headquarters in Jaipur that the man allegedly acquired a large number of illegal properties through corrupt means.

Following a secret verification of the confidential complaint, a disproportionate assets case was lodged. ACB officials said that after obtaining a search warrant from the competent court, various teams of the bureau conducted search operations at five locations of the accused early in the morning, including places in Bikaner and Phalodi.

The search operations carried out so far have revealed about Rs 76 lakh in cash, 1.5 kg of gold, about 3 kg of silver, three luxurious houses and two plots in Bikaner city, a luxurious house and two plots of land in his native village, Punarasar, about 17 hectares of agricultural land, as well as three cars and two motorcycles. ACB officials said that the assets found so far are worth 938% more than the accused’s known sources of income.

Apart from this, documents related to transactions worth crores of rupees have been found with the accused, ACB officials said, adding that further investigation is on.

 

Hamza Khan
Hamza Khan

Hamza Khan is a seasoned Correspondent for The Indian Express, specifically reporting from the diverse and politically dynamic state of Rajasthan. Based in Jaipur, he provides high-authority coverage on the state's governance, legal landscape, and social issues, directly supporting the "Journalism of Courage" ethos of the publication. Expertise Politics & Governance: Comprehensive tracking of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, including policy changes (e.g., the Right to Health Bill and Anti-Mob Lynching Bills), bypoll dynamics, and the shifting power structures between the BJP and Congress. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Bangladesh election results 2026, Tarique Rahman BNP victory, PM Modi congratulations Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina extradition news, India-Bangladesh relations after Hasina, BNP landslide majority, India-Bangladesh border issues, Teesta water sharing dispute, Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus interim government, Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh opposition, Awami League ban, South Asia geopolitical news, Delhi-Dhaka diplomatic ties, BNP poll manifesto 2026
Modi first to reach out to Rahman, but mending ties easier said than done
O Romeo movie review
O Romeo movie review: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri film is high on style and swag, low on substance
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Pakistan
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Live Blog
Advertisement