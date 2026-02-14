From junior assistant to ‘crorepati’: Panchayat staffer found with ‘jewellery worth crores, multiple luxurious houses’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Rajasthan’s Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday said that searches conducted at properties linked to an official in Phalodi district revealed properties and assets exceeding 938% of his known sources of income.
ACB officials said that search operations were conducted on Friday at five locations linked to a man posted as a Junior Assistant at Kanasar gram panchayat under Bap Panchayat Samiti in Phalodi district, and currently stationed at Udat gram panchayat in the same panchayat samiti. The ACB found around Rs 76 lakh in cash, jewellery worth crores of rupees, plots, luxurious houses and agricultural land, they said.
ACB Director General Govind Gupta said that a confidential complaint was received at the bureau’s headquarters in Jaipur that the man allegedly acquired a large number of illegal properties through corrupt means.
Following a secret verification of the confidential complaint, a disproportionate assets case was lodged. ACB officials said that after obtaining a search warrant from the competent court, various teams of the bureau conducted search operations at five locations of the accused early in the morning, including places in Bikaner and Phalodi.
The search operations carried out so far have revealed about Rs 76 lakh in cash, 1.5 kg of gold, about 3 kg of silver, three luxurious houses and two plots in Bikaner city, a luxurious house and two plots of land in his native village, Punarasar, about 17 hectares of agricultural land, as well as three cars and two motorcycles. ACB officials said that the assets found so far are worth 938% more than the accused’s known sources of income.
Apart from this, documents related to transactions worth crores of rupees have been found with the accused, ACB officials said, adding that further investigation is on.
