From junior assistant to ‘crorepati’: Panchayat staffer found with ‘jewellery worth crores, multiple luxurious houses’

Apart from this, documents related to transactions worth crores of rupees have been found with the accused, ACB officials said, adding that further investigation is on.

Rajasthan’s Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday said that searches conducted at properties linked to an official in Phalodi district revealed properties and assets exceeding 938% of his known sources of income.

ACB officials said that search operations were conducted on Friday at five locations linked to a man posted as a Junior Assistant at Kanasar gram panchayat under Bap Panchayat Samiti in Phalodi district, and currently stationed at Udat gram panchayat in the same panchayat samiti. The ACB found around Rs 76 lakh in cash, jewellery worth crores of rupees, plots, luxurious houses and agricultural land, they said.

ACB Director General Govind Gupta said that a confidential complaint was received at the bureau’s headquarters in Jaipur that the man allegedly acquired a large number of illegal properties through corrupt means.