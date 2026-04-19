From ‘Ahankar’ to ‘Bhayankar’: Why Rajasthan withdrew student renaming plan

Following the ridicule of some of the names it suggested, the Rajasthan Government has withdrawn its order for renaming of negative or complex student names with ‘better’ ones.

Talking to The Indian Express, School Education Minister Madan Dilawar said that the order has been “withdrawn.”

On April 13, the government had come up with the ‘Sarthak Naam Abhiyaan’, a campaign to help students avoid ridicule and help with their self-confidence. The order issued by Joint Secretary Munni Meena said that, “a person’s name reflects their personality, values, and social image. Upon hearing a name, an image of that person forms in our minds. Names reflect a person’s identity and uniqueness. Each name carries a meaning, a sentiment, and a cultural context. Names also influence a person’s self-confidence and behavior. A good, simple, and positive name enhances pride and self-confidence, while names with complex or negative meanings can sometimes cause sankoch (hesitation).”