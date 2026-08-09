From a rented Jaipur flat, a fake call centre spun a crore-plus online fraud

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rajarshi Raj, a team of Shiprapath police station and the Jaipur South Cyber Cell was formed to identify the cyber criminals and take action.

The Jaipur Police busted a fake call centre and arrested five people from a rented flat in Bhankrota area of the state capital. The fake call centre was allegedly being used to dupe people on the pretext of online gaming and investment, police said on Saturday.

The five were identified as Ramesh Kumar (25), Naina Ram (35), Krishna Kumar (24), Pappu Ram (25) and Praveen Kumar (21). All the five, residents of Barmer, Balotra and Jodhpur districts, were sharing the flat, police said.

The call centre was busted as part of the month-long ‘Cyber Shield’ campaign launched by the Rajasthan Police’s Cyber Crime wing from July 20 to August 20 to curb cyber fraud, speed up investigations and create awareness about online crimes.