From a rented Jaipur flat, a fake call centre spun a crore-plus online fraud
The call centre was busted as part of the month-long ‘Cyber Shield’ campaign launched by the Rajasthan Police's Cyber Crime wing from July 20 to August 20 to curb cyber fraud, speed up investigations and create awareness about online crimes.
The Jaipur Police busted a fake call centre and arrested five people from a rented flat in Bhankrota area of the state capital. The fake call centre was allegedly being used to dupe people on the pretext of online gaming and investment, police said on Saturday.
The five were identified as Ramesh Kumar (25), Naina Ram (35), Krishna Kumar (24), Pappu Ram (25) and Praveen Kumar (21). All the five, residents of Barmer, Balotra and Jodhpur districts, were sharing the flat, police said.
The call centre was busted as part of the month-long ‘Cyber Shield’ campaign launched by the Rajasthan Police’s Cyber Crime wing from July 20 to August 20 to curb cyber fraud, speed up investigations and create awareness about online crimes.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rajarshi Raj, a team of Shiprapath police station and the Jaipur South Cyber Cell was formed to identify the cyber criminals and take action.
“The team began investigating a cyber fraud complaint received through the 1930 cybercrime helpline and portal. Acting on information developed by Constables Prabhas and Sawai Singh, the team traced the suspects and identified a flat in Bhankrota from where the fake call centre was being run,” said DCP Raj.
Police said the accused were allegedly running websites linked to online gaming and investment and luring customers by promising them easy returns. The gang allegedly used websites including RAMESH247.COM and 99exch. Customers were asked to contact the operators through WhatsApp, after which they were provided with bank account details and QR scanners to transfer money.
According to investigators, the accused initially charged around Rs 500 for creating a gaming ID and then allegedly persuaded customers to deposit more money later on. Police said an analysis of bank accounts linked to the accused indicated that transactions involving cyber fraud worth crores had taken place .
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During the raid, police seized Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, 16 mobile phones, one tablet, three laptops, six cheque books, 24 ATM cards, three passbooks and 10 SIM cards. Police also recovered a cheque of Rs 2.5 lakh, one wi-fi device, three PAN cards and four Aadhaar cards.
The case has been registered under Sections 318(4), 316(2), 112(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act.
Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions.
Expertise and Experience
Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public.
Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas:
Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight.
Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women.
Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use.
Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More