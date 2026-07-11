From 200-year-old tradition to Rs 100-crore footwear business: Jodhpuri Mojari’s journey to global recognition

The domestic market for Jodhpuri Mojari is estimated to be around ₹100 crore, while exports are worth about ₹10 crore. Industry experts believe the GI tag could boost exports and double the business within two years by expanding export opportunities. (Photo: Parul Kulshrestha)

The Centre has granted a Geographical Indication (GI) tag to Jodhpur’s nearly 200-year-old Mojari craft, giving the traditional footwear official recognition and a boost in global branding.

The GI Registry handed over the GI certificate to the Jodhpur Handicraft Exporters Association and the Gram Vikas Seva Sansthan on Wednesday. According to the members of the organisations, they had applied for the GI tag in 2021 with support of the Union Ministry of Textiles and the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts). The recognition is being seen as a major milestone for Jodhpur’s handicraft industry.

According to the president of Jodhpur Handicraft Exporters Association, Bharat Dinesh, this tag is expected to give the industry a significant fillip.