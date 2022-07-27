Friends and relatives proud of two Indian peacekeepers killed in Congo

Friends and relatives of the two Indian peacekeepers killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday hailed the sacrifice of the BSF personnel from Rajasthan as being in line with Sanatan Dharma and “our great fortune”.

Shishupal Singh and Sanwala Ram Vishnoi—deployed as part of a United Nations mission at Butembo, Congo, since June 2, 2022—were among five people killed during an anti-UN protest in the eastern city of Goma near the strife-torn country’s border with Uganda. While Shishupal hailed from Sikar, Vishnoi belonged to Barmer.

Talking to The Indian Express, Shishupal’s friend Satyaveer Singh said that he had laid down his life while following Sanatan Dharma. “We heard that there was airlifting following the attack. There were some Moroccan female colleagues, and he asked them to go while he stayed back,” Satyaveer said. “No one asked him to stay back; these things happen automatically when you are face to face with the enemy. Sanatan Dharma says you have to protect women first,” he added.

Satyaveer said that Shishupal, around 50, had spent roughly “27-28 years in the BSF” and that his two brothers were also in the Border Security Force. Shishupal is survived by wife, Kamla, a son pursuing graduation in Jaipur and a daughter doing MBBS in Bangalore.

Ruparam Vishnoi, uncle of Vishnoi’s wife, Rukhmani Devi, said, “He has given the highest sacrifice for the nation. It is our good fortune. We do not ask anything of the government.”

The Vishnoi family lives in Band village in Barmer district. The first one from his village to join the BSF, Vishnoi is survived by his parents, wife Rukhmani, who is an Asha, and two sons studying in Classes 7 and 10. He was the eldest of three sons; one of his brothers is a Gram Sewak and the other works as a driver occasionally.

“We got a call on this number from the headquarters today morning, asking to speak to the brother. But since others were close by, everyone got to know,” Ruparam said.

A camp of the Moroccan Rapidly Deployable Battalion where the BSF platoons were stationed was surrounded by demonstrators, as per officials. BSF officials said Congolese police and Army could not control the crowd of over 500 people.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted on Tuesday, “Deeply grieved at the loss of lives of two valiant Indian peacekeepers of the BSF in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They were part of the MONUSCO. The perpetrators of these outrageous attacks must be held accountable and brought to justice.”

The acronym Monusco is based on the French name for the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.