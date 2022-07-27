scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Friends and relatives proud of two Indian peacekeepers killed in Congo

Deployed at Butembo since June 2, 2022, the peacekeepers were among five people killed during an anti-United Nations protest in Congo’s eastern city of Goma near the Uganda border.

Written by Hamza Khan | Jaipur |
July 27, 2022 3:38:11 pm
HC Shishupal Singh and HC Sanwala Ram Vishnoi were among five people killed during an anti-UN protest. (Source: Twitter/@BSF_India)

Friends and relatives of the two Indian peacekeepers killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday hailed the sacrifice of the BSF personnel from Rajasthan as being in line with Sanatan Dharma and “our great fortune”.

Shishupal Singh and Sanwala Ram Vishnoi—deployed as part of a United Nations mission at Butembo, Congo, since June 2, 2022—were among five people killed during an anti-UN protest in the eastern city of Goma near the strife-torn country’s border with Uganda. While Shishupal hailed from Sikar, Vishnoi belonged to Barmer.

Also Read |Two BSF men part of UN Peacekeeping Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo killed

Talking to The Indian Express, Shishupal’s friend Satyaveer Singh said that he had laid down his life while following Sanatan Dharma. “We heard that there was airlifting following the attack. There were some Moroccan female colleagues, and he asked them to go while he stayed back,” Satyaveer said. “No one asked him to stay back; these things happen automatically when you are face to face with the enemy. Sanatan Dharma says you have to protect women first,” he added.

Satyaveer said that Shishupal, around 50, had spent roughly “27-28 years in the BSF” and that his two brothers were also in the Border Security Force. Shishupal is survived by wife, Kamla, a son pursuing graduation in Jaipur and a daughter doing MBBS in Bangalore.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

Ruparam Vishnoi, uncle of Vishnoi’s wife, Rukhmani Devi, said, “He has given the highest sacrifice for the nation. It is our good fortune. We do not ask anything of the government.”

The Vishnoi family lives in Band village in Barmer district. The first one from his village to join the BSF, Vishnoi is survived by his parents, wife Rukhmani, who is an Asha, and two sons studying in Classes 7 and 10. He was the eldest of three sons; one of his brothers is a Gram Sewak and the other works as a driver occasionally.

“We got a call on this number from the headquarters today morning, asking to speak to the brother. But since others were close by, everyone got to know,” Ruparam said.

A camp of the Moroccan Rapidly Deployable Battalion where the BSF platoons were stationed was surrounded by demonstrators, as per officials. BSF officials said Congolese police and Army could not control the crowd of over 500 people.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted on Tuesday, “Deeply grieved at the loss of lives of two valiant Indian peacekeepers of the BSF in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They were part of the MONUSCO. The perpetrators of these outrageous attacks must be held accountable and brought to justice.”

More from Jaipur

The acronym Monusco is based on the French name for the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Larger plants, more jobs: Gains of early movers on labour reforms

2

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

3

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

4

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

5

Delhi Confidential: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

Featured Stories

Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Explained: How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it w...
Explained: How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it w...
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the M...
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the M...
Kannada pride trumps Hindutva: With statue of Goddess, Karnataka govt tri...
Kannada pride trumps Hindutva: With statue of Goddess, Karnataka govt tri...
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Accused in Amravati chemist murder case attacked by inmates in Mumbai jail

Accused in Amravati chemist murder case attacked by inmates in Mumbai jail

With crisis everywhere, do democracies have an edge?

With crisis everywhere, do democracies have an edge?

Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for third day, Congress leaders detained during protest

Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for third day, Congress leaders detained during protest

Yasin Malik admitted to hospital after hunger strike in Tihar jail

Yasin Malik admitted to hospital after hunger strike in Tihar jail

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate
Opinion

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate

Premium
How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it work?
Explained

How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it work?

Did coronavirus emerge from the Wuhan market or Chinese lab? Two new studies weigh in

Did coronavirus emerge from the Wuhan market or Chinese lab? Two new studies weigh in

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement