‘Interference, corruption’: New letter against ex-Rajasthan Chief Justice

Even as accusations against former acting Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, are “being examined at the appropriate level”, a fourth letter by Supreme Court judge Justice Sandeep Mehta levelling fresh allegations against him has come to light.

In a fourth letter to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, dated August 30, Justice Mehta claimed he has “further information and material regarding arbitrary, dubious and patently high-handed acts…” of Justice Sharma.

On Monday morning, a swearing-in ceremony was held at Rajasthan Lok Bhawan, where Governor Haribhau Bagde administered the oath of office to Sanjay Kumar Agarwal as Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, replacing Justice Sharma, who had been the acting CJ for nearly a year.

Last Monday, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended Justice Agarwal as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court – a decision that came within an hour of Justice Sharma going on leave.

In his previous letters sent to the CJI — on August 2, August 10 and August 17 — and copied to other members of the Supreme Court Collegium, Justice Mehta had accused Justice Sharma of “misuse of powers” and claimed he had received “several complaints”, which “raise doubts” on Justice Sharma’s “integrity”. Based on this, Justice Mehta had also sought transfer of the acting CJ to another High Court and the appointment of a new Chief Justice.

In the fourth letter that has now come to light, Justice Mehta has accused Justice Sharma of interfering in an internal judicial enquiry, breaching confidentiality, and abusing administrative powers. He also alleged arbitrary rule changes, judicial interference in a land dispute, and broader corruption and administrative breakdown at the Rajasthan High Court.

Earlier, on September 2, Justice Sharma had termed the allegations against him as baseless.

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“In the context of the recent developments in the media and social media, I want to make it clear that I deny all these allegations. All the allegations are baseless and have been made by the Honourable Judge out of animosity,” Justice Sharma had said in a statement in Hindi.

“I have submitted my position to the Honourable Supreme Court Justice, Mr Surya Kant. I have refuted, with evidence, the baseless, false, and factless allegations made by Honourable Sandeep Mehta in his letters. I humbly appeal to the media, lawyers, and others to respect the principles of justice and remain patient until the CJI issues a decision. I have complete faith in the Indian judicial system. And soon, when the time is right, and the CJI approves, I will personally present my case to the media. Please be patient until then,” he had said.

Justice Sharma did not respond to queries seeking a response to the latest letter.

Intervention in enquiry

In the latest letter, Mehta has alleged that Justice Sharma “is directly interfering in the administrative functions of the Judges of the High Court.”

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Justice Mehta has cited a Complaint Committee that he claimed was constituted to enquire into the allegations against a Judicial Officer charged with displaying indecent pictures of a fellow lady officer on his mobile phone. “Two Resolutions of the Committee dated 21st May, 2026 and 9th July, 2026 clearly record that the Acting Chief Justice has made direct intervention in the enquiry proceedings, hampering the independence of the Committee and that such intervention could vitiate the enquiry as a whole and also breached the confidentiality of such sensitive proceedings,” he claimed.

“The Committee, which includes three Hon’ble lady Judges of the Rajasthan High Court, recorded the said minutes and thereafter refused to proceed with the enquiry, emphasising that the notes of the Acting Chief Justice tantamount to interference in the functioning of the Committee. The Committee also observed that the Acting Chief Justice caused the records of the Committee to be shared with other Officers of the Registry and Judicial Officers, thereby breaching the confidentiality of the enquiry instituted against a Judicial Officer with grave charges,” Justice Mehta claimed. “These observations fortify the observations made in my letters that Justice Sharma indulges in pressurising his fellow Judges by abusing his position. His high-handed and autocratic manner of functioning has caused grave and irreversible damage to the Institution.”

Citing his three previous letters, he accused Justice Sharma of “abusing his office” even after his letters to the CJI.

Further citing the statement issued by the CJI on August 26, Justice Mehta claimed that he has been regularly interacting with the CJI regarding these “highly arbitrary, perverse and corrupt actions” of Justice Sharma “for the last few months but till date, no heed has been paid to my efforts to save the very credibility of the justice delivery system and the so called established institutional mechanism does not seem to have been set into motion”.

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“Even after the intimation was sent in writing, the institutional mechanism is lying dormant. Each day’s delay in taking appropriate action is emboldening Justice Sharma to perpetuate his corrupt actions, thereby causing grave damage to the Institution,” he alleged.

Justice Mehta also claimed that Justice Sharma “created certain posts having escalated pay scales and giving the Chief Justice discretionary powers to make appointments against some posts”.

“For ready reference, it may be noted that posts of Senior Chauffeur GR-I have been placed in L-11 in Pay Matrix (Rs 37,800-1,19,700) whereas the posts of Chief Chauffeur have been placed in 1-12 in Pay Matrix (Rs 44,300-1,40,100),” Justice Mehta claimed.

He claimed that he has “credible information” that “new posts have been created with exorbitant pay scales… without following the due process of law”.

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Justice Mehta also cites a purported letter by a litigant, who has “alleged judicial interference, transfer of judicial officers in connection with a pending land dispute in district Bundi, Rajasthan”.

Fourth, Justice Mehta shared a December 2025 letter by the Rajasthan High Court Advocates Association to the CJI, which purportedly “raised grave complaints about the arbitrary functioning of the Acting Chief Justice and demanded appointment of a regular Chief Justice in the Rajasthan High Court”.