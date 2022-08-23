Four of family killed in road accident in Rajasthan’s Sikar

Four members of a family were killed in a collision between a truck and a car in Laxmangarh Police Station area of Sikar district on Monday, police said.
The family, all residents of Hisar in Haryana, was on its way to Salasar temple Monday morning to celebrate the birthday of a two-year-old girl, who too perished in the incident.
Their car collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction near Bhatdanaun village on Fatehpur-Salasar road, Assistant Sub-Inspector Babu Khan said.
The deceased have been identified as Karmaveer (32), his wife Renu (28), daughter Prachi (2), and nephew Yash (8).
Khan said the bodies were handed over to the victims’ relatives after the post-mortem.
A case has been registered against the truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving), and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.
