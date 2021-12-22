Four more Omicron cases in Rajasthan, three have no travel history

Four new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been detected in Rajasthan, the state Health Department said Wednesday. Three of the patients are Jaipur residents with no travel history or contact with any positive person or foreigner, a statement from the department said.

The new variant was also detected in a 27-year-old female resident of Kenya who is currently under isolation at a Delhi hospital, it said, adding that the state government has informed the authorities in Delhi about the case.

According to the department, one of the three cases in Jaipur is a 62-year-old resident of Pratapnagar. The man had been admitted to a hospital on December 10 after experiencing fever and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19. He was discharged from the hospital on December 18 after testing negative, the department said.

The other two cases in Jaipur are that of a husband-wife duo from Jawahar Nagar who had tested positive on December 13 and were placed under home isolation. After the new variant was detected in them, the two were shifted to the Omicron ward of the Rajasthan University for Health Sciences (RUHS).

So far, the Omicron variant has been detected in 22 people in Rajasthan and 19 of them have recovered.