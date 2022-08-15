Former BJP MLA threatened at gunpoint in Rajasthan

August 15, 2022 12:26:24 pm
Former BJP MLA Amrita Meghwal was threatened at gunpoint by 4-5 unidentified miscreants when she was travelling in her car from Ajmer to Jalore in Rajasthan, police said.
The incident occurred near Nareli Puliya in Ajmer on Sunday night.
The accused stopped her SUV and allegedly threatened her with a gun, Additional Superintendent of Police of Ajmer Vikas Sangwan said.
An FIR was registered at Alwar Gate police station.
Subscriber Only Stories
Alwar Gate SHO Mohammad Jabir said the assailants smashed the windscreen of her vehicle.
He said efforts were being made to identify and nab the accused.
Meghwal is a former BJP MLA from Jalore.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'Panch pran', fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi's address
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homesPremium
Latest News
Watch: This clip of race cars zooming past has netizens in awe
Is Aubameyang headed to Chelsea and will PSG keep their hands off Rashford?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan stresses on federal principles, local self governments in his Independence Day speech
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
Scrapping use-by dates could prevent huge amounts of food waste – here’s what else could help
SuperGaming’s Indus Battle Royale teaser goes live, pre-registrations to start later this year
Independence Day special: The Raj Era Cricket vs Polo fight, featuring Mahatma Gandhi, and also Jerry Seinfeld
Man with knife cannot silence man with pen: New York State Governor Kathy Hochul on attack on Rushdie
US Congress members meet Taiwan leader amid China anger
Jr NTR among Variety’s Oscars best actor prediction for Komaram Bheem role in SS Rajamoul’s RRR, Ram Charan missing from the list
Salman Rushdie’s ‘feisty and defiant’ humour remains intact, says son
When Salman Khan predicted his ‘Tiger Jodi’ with Katrina Kaif would go a long way: 10 years of Ek Tha Tiger