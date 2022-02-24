Focus on agri in ‘Mission Mode’, Rajasthan CM showers sops on farmers

Hoping to tap into farmers’ discontentment with the Centre’s agricultural policies and consolidate their support for his government, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in a first, presented an agriculture budget separately on Wednesday.

Gehlot began his Krishi Budget address by saying that around 30 per cent of the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GDSP) comes from farming and related activities “but more importantly, about 85 lakh families are dependent on farming”. He highlighted 11 areas in the sector where work will be done in “Mission Mode”.

Under the Rajasthan Micro Irrigation Mission, about Rs 2,700 crore has been allocated. This includes a provision of Rs 1,705 crore for irrigation via drip/sprinkler to over 4 lakh farmers, while Rs 100 crore has been provisioned for a 20,000-kilometre irrigation pipeline.

The Rajasthan Organic Farming Mission, with an outlay of Rs 600 crore, aims to benefit around 4 lakh farmers. It aims to provide organic seeds, fertilisers and pesticides to farmers. The objective of the Rajasthan Seed Production and Distribution Mission is to provide free seed mini-kits to 12 lakh small and marginal farmers, among other things.

Under the Rajasthan Millets Promotion Mission, the government aims to benefit around 15 lakh farmers. The government has allocated Rs 100 crore for the mission under which free seeds will be provided to 10 lakh small and marginal farmers, and 2 lakh farmers will get subsidised micronutrients and biopesticide kits. A Centre of Excellence for Millets will also be set up in Jodhpur.

The Rajasthan Protected Cultivation Mission aims to provide subsidies worth Rs 400 crore to 25,000 farmers to establish greenhouse/shade net/low tunnels. The Rajasthan Horticulture Development Mission aims to benefit 15,000 farmers with Rs 100 crore allocated in the next two years. Here, subsidies will be given to 10,000 farmers to develop orchards on 15,000 hectares of land. The Rajasthan Crop Protection Mission aims to provide a subsidy of Rs 100 crore for the fencing of 1.25 lakh metres. It is expected to benefit over 35,000 farmers.

Under the Rajasthan Land Fertility Mission, the aim is to improve the quality of saline and alkaline land, and increase production through green manures. Under the Rajasthan Agricultural Labourers Empowerment Mission, families of landless labourers will be provided with a subsidy of Rs 5,000 on the purchase of agricultural equipment. The government has allocated Rs 100 crore for this.

The Rajasthan Agri Tech Mission has an outlay of Rs 400 crore, including an equipment subsidy of Rs 150 crore. Farmer Producer Organisations and custom hiring centres will be provided one thousand drones at a cost of Rs 40 crore for assistance with farming, controlling locusts etc.

Last, under the Rajasthan Food Processing Mission, subsidies have been planned for certain crops. Additionally, a Centre of Excellence for Apiculture has been planned for Bharatpur with Rs 7.5 crore.

Apart from the 11 “missions”, Gehlot also made several other announcements to extend additional benefits to farmers. To promote solar energy, he announced a 60 per cent subsidy for one lakh farmers to set up solar pump sets. This will cost the exchequer Rs 500 crore. Also, an additional subsidy of up to Rs 45,000 will be given to 50,000 SC and ST farmers at a cost of Rs 200 crore.

Gehlot said his government had provided 2.48 lakh electricity connections to farmers in three years while pending 3.38 lakh connections will be given in the next two years at an estimated cost of Rs 6,700 crore.

The CM also announced interest-free crop loans amounting to Rs 20,000 crore in the next year, assimilating 5,000 new farmers. Additionally, one lakh families engaged in non-farming sectors will receive interest-free subsidies that will cost the government Rs 2,000 crore.

Gehlot also announced the Rajasthan Irrigation Restructuring Programme that will cost Rs 14,860 crore over the next three years.

Mentioning the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), which will benefit 13 districts, the CM reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that it would be declared a national project but had not made good on his promise. The state, Gehlot added, would continue the ERCP work with its resources, and announced the constitution of an ERCP Corporation.

Additionally, 11 mini food parks and a mini agro park in Tonk were announced. For dairy and animal husbandry, Gehlot said that 2,500 new milk producer cooperative societies would be registered. The CM also announced a Camel Conservation and Development Policy for the conservation of the state animal.