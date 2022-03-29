scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Fire breaks out at Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan’s Alwar

The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
Updated: March 29, 2022 4:52:44 pm
Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, the forest official said. (Twitter/ANI)

A massive fire broke out in the forest area of Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, a forest official said on Tuesday.

Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, the forest official said.

According to officials, around 150-200 people, including the forest staff, are engaged in controlling the fire. Two helicopters from Army have also been called in to douse the blaze.

“Villagers residing in the periphery of the fire-affected area have been asked to move to safety,” the official said.

