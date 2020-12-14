Rajasthan: Fire breaks out in Neemrana factory

Cause of the fire is not yet known. (Source: ANI)

A major fire broke out in a factory in Neemrana in Alwar district of Rajasthan on Monday morning.

According to the police, it took the fire department more than five hours to take control of the situation.

“Early morning, at around 6-7 am today, we came to know that a major fire had broken out inside an iron tool-making factory in Neemrana. However, the police was not informed by the factory management. It took more than five hours to control the fire. No person has been injured,” said Assistant Sub-Inspector Omprakash from Neemrana police station, Bhiwadi police district.

He added that the cause of the fire is not yet known.

“We will be demanding an explanation from the factory management why the police were not informed. Most of the factory has been damaged. So far no case has been registered in the matter,” said Omprakash.

