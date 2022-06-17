CBI searches house, shop of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s brother over ‘involvement in fertilizer scam’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday morning reached the Jodhpur residence and shop of Agrasen Gehlot, the brother of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, to conduct searches in connection with the 2007 fertilizer scam.

“A CBI team from Delhi reached his residence at around 7:30–8 am and another team went to his shop, inquiring as to when it will open,” a source told The Indian Express.

The elder Gehlot runs Anupam Krishi, which was also raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during the political crisis in mid-2020.

“This is the repercussion of statements made by CM Ashok Gehlot,” the source said. Over the past several days, the Chief Minister, who has been in Delhi to protest against ED’s questioning of Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, has been alleging misuse of central agencies by the central government.

The scam concerns the alleged illegal export of Muriate of Potash (MoP), which is imported by Indian Potash Limited (IPL) and distributed to farmers, through companies at subsidised rates. According to officials, between 2007 and 2009, Agrasen, who was an authorised dealer for IPL, bought MoP at subsidised rates and allegedly sold it to a few companies instead of distributing it to farmers.

These companies, ED says, subsequently exported it to Malaysia and Singapore in the guise of industrial salt.

Back then, sources close to Agrasen had told The Indian Express that the law was not violated by Anupam Krishi but by companies which bought MoP from it, and that Agrasen had no knowledge of the export. “He is a compost seed wholesaler and has a clearing and forwarding business. He is not into export; neither does he have an export licence,” a source had said back then.