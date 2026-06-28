‘Farming since childhood… not a secret’: Union Minister who took subsidy under own ministry’s scheme

“I'm a farmer, and I've been farming since childhood. And the Prime Minister and everyone want farming to be made profitable and advanced,” Choudhary told ANI.

Following The Indian Express investigation into Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Bhagirath Choudhary lifting a subsidy of nearly Rs 1 crore from a scheme under his own ministry, the minister on Saturday said that he followed all the rules and guidelines, publicly disclosed subsidy details and was using the farm to train other farmers.

The Indian Express investigation had revealed that Choudhary received the Rs 99.60 lakh subsidy three months ago through a scheme under his own ministry and approved by a board in which he is ex officio Vice-President.

The scheme to promote “commercial farming” — on a large scale for profit — of select vegetables and flowers comes under Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), which was launched in 2014-15 and is administered by the National Horticulture Board (NHB), an autonomous organisation under the administrative control of Choudhary’s Ministry.