Farm loan waiver certificates from Feb 7

The Congress government in Rajasthan has announced that the first certificates for the loan waiver announced by it after coming to power will be distributed from February 7.

The announcement of date for the implementation of loan waiver comes after the opposition BJP said that it will launch a ‘jail bharo’ movement from February 8 to court arrest in protest of the Congress “not fulfiling” its poll promises.

“We will start distributing certificates for the farm loan waiver from February 7. The previous government had announced its farm loan waiver in February last year and could only distribute certificates from May-June, after four months. Within just two months of forming the government we have made arrangements for the waiver,” Cooperatives Minister Udaylal Anjana told The Indian Express on Sunday. The minister accused the BJP of announcing the jail bharo movement with an eye on the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP said the government made the announcement of certificate distribution under its pressure. “They have made the announcement to distribute certificates only because of our pressure. It’s not clear how many farmers will be benefiting, the amount of total loans and in how many phases the loan waiver will take place,” said Leader of Opposition in Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria.