Farm laws: Rajasthan special Assembly session on Oct 31

The Assembly has been summoned by Speaker C P Joshi for resumption of the session “to transact urgent official work”. (Source: Twitter/@drcpjoshi)

Following the Ashok Gehlot government’s decision to counter the Centre’s new farm laws, the Rajasthan Assembly will convene on October 31, officials said.

A notification issued by the Assembly Secretariat states that the Assembly will resume from Saturday, October 31.

Interestingly, the fifth session had not been prorogued by Governor Kalraj Mishra, hence the Assembly has now been summoned by Speaker C P Joshi for resumption of the session “to transact urgent official work”.

On October 20, the Cabinet had announced its decision to call a special session “to protect the interests of the farmers” and to discuss the impact of the central laws and bring the “desired amendment Bills.”

Last month, Congress president Sonia Gandhi had directed party-ruled states to explore the possibility of passing Bills to “bypass” and “negate” provisions of the farm laws. The party high command had even circulated a draft Bill to the states. Article 254(2) of the Constitution allows a state to make changes to Central legislation on a subject on the concurrent list, only if it gets Presidential assent.

While the party does not expect President Ram Nath Kovind to clear any move to circumvent the new farm laws, its leadership believes that party-ruled states passing a counter Bill would be “a strong political statement”.

On October 20, Punjab Assembly passed four state farm Bills, including three amendment Bills, to counter the central laws cleared last month.

