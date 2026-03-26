Dy CM on stage, Rajasthan varsity student’s bold remark during convocation: ‘Thanks for giving respect after insulting us’

The convocation ceremony at Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication in Jaipur saw dramatic scenes on Wednesday after several students raised slogans against the management over the manner in which degrees were distributed. The event was held at the auditorium of the Rajasthan International Centre.

Amid the controversy, a video of a student, Sara Ismail, went viral on social media. In the clip, she reacted sharply upon being called to the stage, where Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa was also present, saying, “HJU ka bezatti karke izzat dene ka bohot bohot shukriya (thank you so much, HJU, for giving respect after insulting us).”

Talking to The Indian Express on Thursday, she said, “Students from the last two batches arrived in Jaipur to get their degrees from the Governor. We were asked to wear sarees with a red border; male students were wearing kurta pyjamas and black sandals. Students from all over the state, along with their parents, arrived at the venue. After the speeches of the Governor and the dignitaries, which went on for around two hours, only gold medallists were given degrees on stage and the rest of us were asked to collect ours later. This is why we got angry and asked the administration to reconsider, and when they refused, we chanted slogans against them. Later, they gave us our degrees, but the anger was so high that I said that line. So much of our time was wasted.”

Sara said it was not a personal matter but an issue of respect for students and their parents, who had spent their time and money, only to be asked to fill seats as an audience.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, who is also the Chancellor of the university, attended the ceremony as the chief guest, while Bairwa was the guest of honour.

According to officials, as the protest during the convocation intensified, the university administration took corrective steps. The Deputy Chief Minister was called back to the stage — the governor had already left by then — and degrees were distributed to students one by one.

Students maintained that they had spent a significant amount on clothing and had come with their families to celebrate an important milestone. They said the university should have clearly communicated beforehand that not all students would be honoured on stage.