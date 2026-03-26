Dy CM on stage, Rajasthan varsity student’s bold remark during convocation: ‘Thanks for giving respect after insulting us’

The convocation ceremony at Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication in Jaipur saw dramatic scenes on Wednesday after several students raised slogans against the management over the manner in which degrees were distributed. The event was held at the auditorium of the Rajasthan International Centre.
Amid the controversy, a video of a student, Sara Ismail, went viral on social media. In the clip, she reacted sharply upon being called to the stage, where Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa was also present, saying, “HJU ka bezatti karke izzat dene ka bohot bohot shukriya (thank you so much, HJU, for giving respect after insulting us).”
Talking to The Indian Express on Thursday, she said, “Students from the last two batches arrived in Jaipur to get their degrees from the Governor. We were asked to wear sarees with a red border; male students were wearing kurta pyjamas and black sandals. Students from all over the state, along with their parents, arrived at the venue. After the speeches of the Governor and the dignitaries, which went on for around two hours, only gold medallists were given degrees on stage and the rest of us were asked to collect ours later. This is why we got angry and asked the administration to reconsider, and when they refused, we chanted slogans against them. Later, they gave us our degrees, but the anger was so high that I said that line. So much of our time was wasted.”
Sara said it was not a personal matter but an issue of respect for students and their parents, who had spent their time and money, only to be asked to fill seats as an audience.
Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, who is also the Chancellor of the university, attended the ceremony as the chief guest, while Bairwa was the guest of honour.
According to officials, as the protest during the convocation intensified, the university administration took corrective steps. The Deputy Chief Minister was called back to the stage — the governor had already left by then — and degrees were distributed to students one by one.
Students maintained that they had spent a significant amount on clothing and had come with their families to celebrate an important milestone. They said the university should have clearly communicated beforehand that not all students would be honoured on stage.
Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions.
Expertise and Experience
Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public.
Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas:
Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight.
Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women.
Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use.
Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More