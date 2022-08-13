Drunk air hostess, friends create ruckus at restaurant in Rajasthan; arrested

Updated: August 13, 2022 7:33:39 am
An air hostess along with her three friends, who were in an inebriated condition, allegedly created a ruckus at a restaurant in Sidhi Camp area here following which she and five others were arrested, police said on Friday.
According to police, Prachi Singh and her friends entered into an argument with a family at the restaurant on Wednesday. After coming out of the restaurant, she allegedly broke the windshield of the car belonging to the family with a beer bottle.
“A case was registered against Singh, her husband Kartik Chaudhary, one Vikas Khandelwal and Neha following a complaint by the family. The four were arrested and produced before a court. They are out on bail,” Gunjan Soni, SHO, Sindhi Camp said.
Police also arrested one Vishal Dubey and Arya from the opposite group for breach of peace and they are out on bail.
Subscriber Only Stories
The matter is being investigated, they added.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
CM claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024 victory
'Sad but proud of son's sacrifice': Father remembers his 'lion'
Farmers block NH-1, SKM serves ultimatum on govt
Latest News
72-year-old man jumps to death in front of train at metro station
Absconding kin of Rajasthan BJP MLA among two held in murder case
Faridabad: Man booked for ‘murdering’ one-month-old son
On his way to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with kin, Delhi man dies after throat slit by Chinese manjha
Cricket chases the American dream
Two held with nearly 400 fake SIM cards
Goa panchayat polls: CM Sawant claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024 victory
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York; likely to lose an eye
No room for caste discrimination during I-Day fete: Tamil Nadu govt
Madras HC raps police higher ups for engaging ‘orderlies’
No interest shown for beef biryani stall at Chennai food fest: Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian
Assured reduced fees, IIT students withdraw hunger strike