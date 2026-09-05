‘Doubted her character’: Tribal woman stripped, assaulted in Rajasthan; 7 held

A 40-year-old tribal woman in Rajasthan’s Banswara district was assaulted and stripped on the street, and her head was tonsured, allegedly by her family members who “doubted her character.”
The incident took place on September 1. A video of the incident that went viral on Thursday shows the woman being assaulted and stripped, mainly by other women, even as some of the others around her are seen laughing and recording videos.
Banswara Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Babu Lal Regar said the police have arrested seven persons, including the woman’s husband and other relatives.
Reportedly, the woman was first made to walk barefoot on the road among the villagers by her husband and others. Eventually, she was tonsured and assaulted by several persons. In one of the videos, women are seen pulling and tearing apart her clothes while beating her with sticks as others, including children, stood watching.
DSP Regar said that they are investigating the video. “Although the video went viral on September 3, an FIR had been lodged on September 1 itself. There was a disagreement between the woman and the husband. We have arrested him and six other relatives,” he said.
Arthuna Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Kumar Meena said that in her complaint, the woman has said that she goes to a neighbouring state to work as a labourer. “Ten days ago, too, she had gone to the thekedar (contractor, in Banswara) concerned. However, her husband doubted her character, brought her back and then assaulted her (on September 1).”
The FIR has been lodged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections for assault or use of criminal force on woman with the intent to outrage her modesty; assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to disrobe; word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman; unlawful assembly; voluntarily causing hurt; as well as sections of the IT Act.
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Officials said that a medical examination has been conducted on the woman while the seven arrested have been remanded to police custody.
Brings shame to Rajasthan: Congress leader
Meanwhile, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said, “The Banswara incident, which brings shame to Rajasthan, is openly tearing to shreds all claims of humanity, respect for women, and law and order.”
“In the BJP government, which shines its face with grand advertisements for ‘Beti Bachao’ and women’s safety, the police’s attitude has become so insensitive that the SHO kept suppressing the atrocity for three days by making excuses of ‘solid proof’. The state’s law and order has become completely paralysed,” he alleged. However, the district police have denied that there was delay in lodging an FIR, stating that it was registered on the day of the incident.
“The government should ensure strict action against the accused and justice for the victim woman,” Dotasra said.
Hamza Khan is a seasoned Correspondent for The Indian Express, specifically reporting from the diverse and politically dynamic state of Rajasthan. Based in Jaipur, he provides high-authority coverage on the state's governance, legal landscape, and social issues, directly supporting the "Journalism of Courage" ethos of the publication.
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Politics & Governance: Comprehensive tracking of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, including policy changes (e.g., the Right to Health Bill and Anti-Mob Lynching Bills), bypoll dynamics, and the shifting power structures between the BJP and Congress. ... Read More