‘Doubted her character’: Tribal woman stripped, assaulted in Rajasthan; 7 held

Arthuna Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Kumar Meena said that in her complaint, the woman has said that she goes to a neighbouring state to work as a labourer. (File)

A 40-year-old tribal woman in Rajasthan’s Banswara district was assaulted and stripped on the street, and her head was tonsured, allegedly by her family members who “doubted her character.”

The incident took place on September 1. A video of the incident that went viral on Thursday shows the woman being assaulted and stripped, mainly by other women, even as some of the others around her are seen laughing and recording videos.

Banswara Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Babu Lal Regar said the police have arrested seven persons, including the woman’s husband and other relatives.

Reportedly, the woman was first made to walk barefoot on the road among the villagers by her husband and others. Eventually, she was tonsured and assaulted by several persons. In one of the videos, women are seen pulling and tearing apart her clothes while beating her with sticks as others, including children, stood watching.