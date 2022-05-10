Don’t want fake encounters like in UP, says Ashok Gehlot

Referring to the Rajasthan Police’s bid to arrest journalist Aman Chopra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Monday said the law takes its own course and that he would never resort to fake encounters or bulldozers.

“In our view, the law does its own work. We will never want fake encounters like those in UP, or running bulldozers on the poor. Stoking the fire is easy but putting it off is difficult,” Gehlot told reporters in New Delhi.

Asked by reporters why the Rajasthan Police is attempting to arrest the News18 journalist despite a stay from the High Court, Gehlot replied in the negative and said that cannot happen.

While the Rajasthan High Court has stayed two FIRs against Chopra in Bundi and Alwar district, the state police have maintained that the court hasn’t stayed action under a third FIR which was registered in Dungarpur district.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Gehlot for his statement.

“Fake encounter! Is this not open intimidation & a veiled but disturbing threat. Shocking!” he tweeted after sharing a video of Gehlot’s statement.

Police teams from Rajasthan have been searching for Chopra and also went to Delhi at his residence but the journalist wasn’t found. The Rajasthan police have accused the police in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh of non cooperation.

Chopra was booked by the Rajasthan police last month based on statements he made on a show he anchored at the aftermath of the controversial temple demolition in Alwar.

The police in Rajasthan have said Chopra ‘falsely’ made it look as if the temple demolition in Alwar was done by the Rajasthan government in retaliation for the demolition drive carried out in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.

The state police have said that an arrest warrant has been issued by the court against Chopra and they will continue to look for him. The opposition BJP has criticised the Rajasthan government over the cases against Chopra, terming it an attack on the media.