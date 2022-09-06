scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Don’t demean each other, but support: Sachin Pilot to Congress workers

Pilot's missive to his party cadre comes as a word of caution to resolve differences, if any, between themselves as the Congress strives to retain power in the state by winning the assembly elections scheduled for next year.

"If we cannot speak good about anyone, let us at least not indulge in making foul remarks. We need to become each other's strength rather than pull each other down," Pilot said during a meeting at Nihalpura-Achalpura in Dausa. (File)

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Monday urged the Congress workers to back each other and refrain from mudslinging among themselves.

“If we cannot speak good about anyone, let us at least not indulge in making foul remarks. We need to become each other’s strength rather than pull each other down,” Pilot said during a meeting at Nihalpura-Achalpura in Dausa.

“If we can’t shout slogans to cheer someone, let us at least not oppose them. We have to take everyone along. The path is very long and tedious. But we have to be together. We have to move forward and turn Rajasthan into a developed state,” Pilot, also addressing the general public, said.

He asked the party workers to envision a state without the rich-poor divide and where Dalits and tribal people are not exploited.

Minister Murari Lal Meena, and MLAs Khiladi Lal Bairwa, Gajraj Khatana and Vedprakash Solanki were present.

The Congress workers have organised a function at Pilot’s Civil Lines residence on Tuesday as he celebrates his 45th birthday that day.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 07:34:17 am
