‘Diversion of fertiliser’: ED questions Ashok Gehlot’s brother

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned businessman Agrasen Gehlot in connection with its probe into alleged diversion of fertilisers during 2007-09. Agrasen is Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s elder brother. This is the third time that the ED has questioned him after registering a case last year.

Sources said Agrasen arrived at ED office around 11.30 am and was questioned till late in the evening. “We are probing the case with the angle of money laundering and he was interrogated about movement of money in the entire affair,” an ED official said.

The alleged scam concerns Muriate of Potash (MoP), which is imported by Indian Potash Limited (IPL) and distributed to farmers, through companies, at subsidised rates. IPL is concerned with import-handling, promotion and marketing of Potash in the entire country.

According to officials, between 2007-09, Agrasain Gehlot, who was an authorised dealer for IPL, bought MoP at subsidised rates and instead of distributing to farmers, sold it to few companies, which in turn exported it. MoP is under the list of items which are banned for export.