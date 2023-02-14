Dismal conviction rate in cyber crime cases, chargesheet couldn’t be filed in most instances: Rajasthan Govt data

The Rajasthan police failed to file a chargesheet in over half of the cyber crime cases in the state that came up in the last three years, data from the state Home Department has revealed.

The Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot recently provided this information in reply to a question put up in the Assembly by BJP MLA from Kota South Sandeep Sharma.

According to the reply, the Home Department, which is under CM Gehlot, has stated that in the past three years, 4,405 cases of cyber crime were registered but chargesheet was filed in only 1,443 cases.

The data reveals that a final report has been submitted in 2,278 of these cases, which is more than 51 per cent of the total cases.

Similarly, the state government stated that while 2,427 cases of online fraud were registered in the last three years, in 1,841 cases — which is 75 per cent of the total online fraud cases — a final report has been submitted and no chargesheet could be filed.

In reply to another question by BJP MLA from Ajmer South BJP MLA Anita Bhadel, the Home Department stated that convictions from court have taken place in only 10 cases in the last four years, while the arrest of accused could not be made in 904 cases.

Police say that technical challenges pose big hurdles in cracking cyber crime cases and arresting the accused.

Advertisement

“When it comes to cyber fraud, at times when money gets deducted from a bank, and there is a delay in the complaint, it becomes very difficult to trace the account. We have managed to retrieve the money for the complainant in several online fraud cases. Last year we could recover around Rs 10 crore. But still, this is only 10 per cent of the amount cheated. This is a technical challenge,” Rajasthan ADG Crime Ravi Prakash Meharda told The Indian Express.

Meharda added that cyber criminals often use new techniques, at times in sync with current happenings, to lure gullible people and cheat them by sending false links.

“The government is opening cyber police stations in every district. There is a need for capacity building and training, which is being conducted. It is a process that will take time. At times, social media sites don’t share all information, which again results in a challenge for the police to provide all evidence to the court for ensuring conviction,” said ADG Meharda.