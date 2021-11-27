Despite police presence, stones hurled at Dalit wedding procession in Rajasthan

Ten people have been arrested for allegedly pelting a Dalit wedding procession with stones in Jaipur district, said police on Friday. The incident took place late on Thursday, when the wedding procession of a Dalit groom, who was riding a mare, reached the bride’s house in Kairodi village of Pawta in Jaipur.

The bride’s family said stone pelting took place despite the presence of police deployed for protection. “It is not common in our village for Dalits to ride a mare during wedding procession. I wanted to break this tradition of discrimination. Both my daughter and son are getting married this month. Rajputs in our village often say they won’t let us ride the mare. I suspected opposition and submitted applications to the police and district administration for protection,” said Haripal Balai, the bride’s father. He added that police and politicians had visited him on Thursday, assuring him that no untoward incident will take place. “The stones were pelted because they couldn’t tolerate a Dalit riding a mare,” he said.

“We have arrested 10 people of Rajput community. We deployed 75 police personnel at the spot. The attack was sudden and lasted a few seconds with the attackers using trees as cover. Three people were injured. The family has filed an FIR naming 18 people. Of the 10 arrested, six were named in the FIR while the investigation revealed the involvement of others,” said Dinesh Kumar Yadav, circle officer, Kotputli. Dalit outfits said they will reach the village in solidarity with the family on November 28, when Balai’s son is to get married. Meanwhile, police took action against three officials over the incident. Jaipur Rural SP Manish Agarwal said additional SP Kotputli, CO Kotputli and SHO Pragpura police station were awaiting posting orders.