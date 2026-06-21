Demolition of religious structure in Rajasthan border village sparks political row

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot blamed the Centre for the action, alleging that the government was acting with the sole aim of creating tension and polarisation.

The demolition of a religious structure in Malana village of Barmer’s Gadra Road area has sparked controversy and drawn the ire of the Opposition amid an ongoing drive to remove illegal constructions within a 15-km radius of the India-Pakistan border.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a meeting in Bikaner last month with District Collectors and Superintendents of Police on security in border areas, directed authorities to remove illegal encroachments in the border region. Following this, the Barmer administration collected information on areas adjoining the international border and prepared a report.

A special survey has also been initiated in these areas to identify unauthorised constructions and examine funding sources of buildings in sensitive border regions.