Demolition of religious structure in Rajasthan border village sparks political row

The demolition of a religious structure in Malana village of Barmer’s Gadra Road area has sparked controversy and drawn the ire of the Opposition amid an ongoing drive to remove illegal constructions within a 15-km radius of the India-Pakistan border.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a meeting in Bikaner last month with District Collectors and Superintendents of Police on security in border areas, directed authorities to remove illegal encroachments in the border region. Following this, the Barmer administration collected information on areas adjoining the international border and prepared a report.
A special survey has also been initiated in these areas to identify unauthorised constructions and examine funding sources of buildings in sensitive border regions.
As part of this exercise, the administration demolished the structure on June 18, stating that it had been built on grazing land (gochar) and that it was razed in compliance with central government directions. A heavy police force was deployed during the operation.
Congress leader Ashok Gehlot blamed the Centre for the action, alleging that the government was acting with the sole aim of creating tension and polarisation.
Local residents, however, have objected to the demolition. Maulvi Hasam Khan said the religious structure had been constructed around two years ago, while a madrasa had been functioning at the site since 2009.
According to Khan, the land was classified as residential (abadi) when the madrasa was established and fell under the jurisdiction of Jaisindhar Gram Panchayat. Malana was later carved out as a separate Gram Panchayat. He claimed that the institution possessed a lease deed issued by the Gram Panchayat and that the Gadra Road Panchayat Samiti had also granted a lease for the madrasa.
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Khan said the then minister, Saleh Mohammad, had sanctioned Rs 15 lakh for the construction of the madrasa building. “Only the madrasa was built using government funds, not the religious structure,” he said. “Donations were collected from the public to construct the religious site. It was built using the hard-earned money of the people.”
The demolition has also drawn political reactions. Gehlot criticised the action in a post on X, saying the districts along the Rajasthan-Pakistan international border have maintained communal harmony since Independence.
Gehlot said Hindu and Muslim places of worship in the region are respected equally by local communities and noted that residents of all faiths had supported the Army and the government during the 1965 and 1971 wars against Pakistan.
“In such a region, it is inappropriate to selectively target mosques and madrasas for action at the behest of the central government solely to incite tension and polarisation,” he wrote.
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Gehlot further claimed that many such religious sites predate Independence and alleged that local Hindu communities had also opposed the demolitions and protested against them in several places.
Congress leaders Ummedaram Beniwal and Saleh Mohammad have also condemned the action, saying it is disturbing peace in the area.
Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions.
Expertise and Experience
Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public.
Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas:
Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight.
Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women.
Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use.
Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More