If demands not fulfilled, will go against Rajasthan govt before elections: Unemployment Association

A day after Rajasthan Unemployment Association held a massive protest against the government, the association was invited to hold a meeting with the Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Kuldeep Ranka.

President of the Unemployment Association Upen Yadav said, “Our issues were heard and we have been promised that they will be taken into consideration and most of our demands will be fulfilled. If they are not fulfilled within a month, we will continue our fight against the government.”

The Unemployment Association is protesting for numerous issues including the advancement of recruitment of unemployed youth to various posts like Panchayati Raj lower division clerk, lab assistant, teacher, technician, nursing, pharmacist, sanitary inspectors and others.

Other demands of the association include enactment of a strict law to punish those who use fake degrees, diplomas, sports certificates, and handicap certificates to seek employment in government vacancies.

The association also demanded that the government create more vacancies across different departments for them.

“If our demands are not fulfilled, we will go to the villages and seek support from unemployed youth and start a movement against the Congress government before the 2023 Assembly elections,” Yadav told The Indian Express.

The association also urged the government to create a Youth Unemployment Wing and demanded that youth be given priority in government and private recruitment processes in the state.

Amidst the rising cases of paper leaks in the state, the association also demanded the government to take strict action against those responsible for the leak in the recently-held police constable recruitment exams.

“The Rajasthan government should prevent paper leak, corruption and cheating in competitive recruitment examinations and make Rajasthan paper-leak-free,” the association said in a statement.

Yadav said that Ranka had promised that the government will create 4,200 additional vacancies for the Panchayati Raj lower division clerk post and will ensure speedy recruitment for the posts of radiographers and lab technicians.

Speaking on the protest, Minister of Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Ashok Chandna said, “Congress government has given more government jobs, tenders and increments on a tender basis more than any other state government. We have also employed thousands of unemployed youth in our skill development programmes but unemployment is an issue across the country.”

Blaming demonetisation for this, Chandna said, “It is because of demonetisation that there are very less jobs in the private sector, especially in small and medium industries that used to generate most employment across the nation. Even the banking sector has been facing a huge issue since demonetisation.”

Answering to a question in Assembly by BJP MLA Anita Bhadel recently, Chandna said, “A total of 16,54,106 unemployed are registered in the state as on February 1, 2022. Out of these, a total of 6,11,831 unemployed youth applied for unemployment allowance under Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojana. Out of which a total of 4,02,826 candidates have benefited till January 31, 2022.”

Under Chief Minister Yuva Sambal Yojana, launched in 2022, the Rajasthan government provides Rs 3,500 to unemployed women and transgenders and Rs 3,000 to unemployed male youth.

Chandna said that he had not received any memorandum from the Unemployment Association in regards to their demands. “I can only speak to the Chief Minister about these demands after I receive a detailed memorandum from the association. I have not received anything until now.”