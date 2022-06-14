Delhi Police stops Rajasthan Congress chief Dotasra from entering capital, says party spokesperson

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
By: PTI | Jaipur |
June 14, 2022 1:23:07 pm
Govind Singh Dotasara (Twitter/Rajasthan PCC)

The Delhi Police on Tuesday stopped Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra from entering the national capital even as a party spokesperson claimed that he was on a personal visit.

The move by the Delhi Police comes at a time when Congress leaders and workers are staging protests at several places, including Delhi, against the Enforcement Directorate notices to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Dotasra was en route to Delhi by road for some personal work and was stopped at the border. “The Delhi Police said that there are orders not to allow him to enter the national capital,” the spokesman said.

Miffed by the police act, Dotasra alleged that a common man cannot even think of exercising his rights in the Narendra Modi regime.

