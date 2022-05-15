After Delhi police arrive to arrest son for rape, Rajasthan minister says ‘I will cooperate’

On a day the Delhi police arrived in Jaipur to arrest his son Rohit Joshi in a rape case, Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi said he would cooperate with the investigation and appealed to avoid a “media trial”.

Rohit is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman on multiple occasions between January 8, 2021, and April 17 this year. The first information report stated that the woman had a miscarriage and was abducted to force her into marrying Rohit. The other charges against him include drug use, criminal intimidation, molestation, and unnatural offence.

On Sunday, a Delhi police team reached Joshi’s home but could not find Rohit. The police later said Rohit had been absconding. “No police official has contacted me so far. I have said before as well that I am with justice and truth and I am a law-abiding man. Whenever the Delhi police contact me or whatever they ask me, I will give appropriate answers and cooperate with the investigation,” the public health engineering minister told reporters in the state capital on Sunday.

On the same day the police issued a summons asking Rohit to appear before them by May 18. Asked whether Rohit would appear before the police, his father said that “legal opinion will have to be taken”. Joshi declined to comment further on the case.

Meanwhile civil rights and women’s groups such as the People’s Union for Civil Liberties, All India Democratic Women’s Association, National Federation of Indian Women and All India Progressive Women’s Association wrote a joint letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot demanding Rohit’s arrest.