Declare ERCP a national project, reiterates Gehlot at Niti Aayog meet

Speaking at the meeting of the Governing Council of the NITI Aayog, organised at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reiterated the state’s demand for declaring Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) as a national project.

The CM said the ERCP is an ambitious project worth Rs 37,000 crore and will benefit 13 Rajasthan districts by enabling irrigation in about 2 lakh hectare area, apart from providing drinking water. The CM also reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi that in his rallies leading up to the 2018 Assembly polls in the state, he had said that he will have a “positive” outlook towards the demand of declaring it as a national project.

Gehlot said the change in financial participation pattern of centrally sponsored schemes has led to additional burden on the states. He also said the Centre should extend the period of GST compensation by five years from June 2022 to June 2027 and that Rs 3,780 crore GST compensation, which is still pending with the Centre, should be released to the state.

Drawing attention towards the PM’s target of doubling the farmers’ income, Gehlot said National Sample Survey Organisation in 2018-19 has estimated the income of farmer to be around Rs 10,218 per month. Now, keeping in view the inflation rate, this income should be around Rs 21,600 per month. For this, he said the Centre will have to take concrete steps. To increase the income of farmers, the CM demanded that sufficient increases be made in the budget of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Rural Development and Agriculture and to increase the amount paid to farmer families under “Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana” to Rs 2,000 per month. He said the Rajasthan Government is giving a benefit of Rs 1,000 per month as electricity subsidy to each farmer’s family. He said the Centre should also increase its share to 75% on all the schemes related to agriculture.