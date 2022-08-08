scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

Declare ERCP a national project, reiterates Gehlot at Niti Aayog meet

Ashok Gehlot says extend GST compensation period by 5 yrs, release Rs 3,780 cr pending relief

By: Express News Service | Jaipur |
August 8, 2022 11:04:13 am
The CM also reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi that in his rallies leading up to the 2018 Assembly polls in the state, he had said that he will have a “positive” outlook towards the demand of declaring it as a national project. (File)

Speaking at the meeting of the Governing Council of the NITI Aayog, organised at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reiterated the state’s demand for declaring Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) as a national project.

The CM said the ERCP is an ambitious project worth Rs 37,000 crore and will benefit 13 Rajasthan districts by enabling irrigation in about 2 lakh hectare area, apart from providing drinking water. The CM also reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi that in his rallies leading up to the 2018 Assembly polls in the state, he had said that he will have a “positive” outlook towards the demand of declaring it as a national project.

Gehlot said the change in financial participation pattern of centrally sponsored schemes has led to additional burden on the states. He also said the Centre should extend the period of GST compensation by five years from June 2022 to June 2027 and that Rs 3,780 crore GST compensation, which is still pending with the Centre, should be released to the state.

More from Jaipur

Drawing attention towards the PM’s target of doubling the farmers’ income, Gehlot said National Sample Survey Organisation in 2018-19 has estimated the income of farmer to be around Rs 10,218 per month. Now, keeping in view the inflation rate, this income should be around Rs 21,600 per month. For this, he said the Centre will have to take concrete steps. To increase the income of farmers, the CM demanded that sufficient increases be made in the budget of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Rural Development and Agriculture and to increase the amount paid to farmer families under “Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana” to Rs 2,000 per month. He said the Rajasthan Government is giving a benefit of Rs 1,000 per month as electricity subsidy to each farmer’s family. He said the Centre should also increase its share to 75% on all the schemes related to agriculture.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economyPremium
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economy
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...Premium
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...Premium
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, coursesPremium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, courses

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 11:04:13 am

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze

2

IND vs WI 5th T20I Highlights: India defeat West Indies by 88 runs, win series 4-1

3

Maiden flight of SSLV: Three propulsion stages performed well, problem was in identifying sensor failure, says ISRO

4

CWG medalist seeks support from Kejriwal, says never got any support from Delhi government despite being in city for 20 years

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Gold for Sharath and Sreeja in Mixed Doubles, Silver for India in T20 cricket, Bronze for Dipika-Saurav and Srikanth,

Featured Stories

August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
Jagdeep Dhankhar needs to reach out to those who didn’t vote for him — th...
Jagdeep Dhankhar needs to reach out to those who didn’t vote for him — th...
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Irked farmers look to upset the BJP apple cart in Himachal, Oppn joins in
Irked farmers look to upset the BJP apple cart in Himachal, Oppn joins in
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Nadeem Arshad's father after son's CWG gold

Didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Nadeem Arshad's father after son's CWG gold

3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

Rajya Sabha to bid farewell to Venkaiah Naidu; PM Modi to attend

Rajya Sabha to bid farewell to Venkaiah Naidu; PM Modi to attend

In Delhi for 20 years but never got any help from govt: CWG medalist

In Delhi for 20 years but never got any help from govt: CWG medalist

Tata Motors acquires Ford’s Sanand plant for Rs 725 crore

Tata Motors acquires Ford’s Sanand plant for Rs 725 crore

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Premium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

Premium
Darlings shows why we need more women telling women's stories

Darlings shows why we need more women telling women's stories

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement