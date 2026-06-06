Debt-ridden families tied to ‘contracts’, minors trafficked to cities: 10 girls rescued after ‘discreet’ probe

Of the 10 rescued, seven are believed to be minors while one was legally an adult. The ages of the remaining two are still being verified.

Jhalawar police say they have busted a major interstate human trafficking racket exploiting minor girls, rescuing 10 girls and arresting five accused.

Police said the youngest girl rescued was four years old. One suspect has also been detained.

According to police, the probe, which began a month ago following media reports, uncovered an organised network of local brokers and agents allegedly targeting financially distressed families from the Kanjar community. An FIR was registered on June 2.

“We tried to talk to the families of the victims but they refused to speak. We then formed a confidential inquiry team that worked with the district’s Kanjar Rehabilitation Programme and discreetly visited Kanjar settlements across the district to verify the information,” Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said.