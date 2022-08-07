Two get death sentence for killing six of family in Rajasthan

A court in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara sentenced to death two men for murdering a couple and their four children in the district seven years ago.

The additional district magistrate also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on both convicts, Sharafat and Rajesh, Special Public Prosecutor Sanju Bapna said on Saturday.

Sharafat and Rajesh killed Yunus (38), a resident of Nimbahera, his wife Chandtara (35) and their children — Ashraf (10), Gudiya (7), Sajia (4) and Shakina (2) — with a sword in Mandal police station area on July 18, 2015. They dumped their bodies at different places and fled, Bapna said.

A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the two at Mandal police station in the matter, he said.

The prosecution produced statements of 41 witnesses and 153 documents in the court to prove the charges against the two men, he said.