Thirteen dead in Rajasthan as heavy rain lashes state

Thirteen people have died in Rajasthan due to weather-related mishaps in the last two days as rains lashed several parts of the state, officials said on Saturday.

Advertising

According to officials, the districts where the deaths took place are Jaipur, Sikar and Jhunjhunu.

“Six people have died in Sikar, four in Jaipur while three people have died in Jhunjhunu. The deaths happened due to weather-related mishaps such as flood-like situation or walls of houses collapsing,” Ashutosh AT Pednekar, secretary to government, disaster management, relief and civil defence department, told The Sunday Express.

He said state disaster response forces have been pre-deployed in districts where there could be potential damage because of the rains.

Advertising

“We have also kept the NDRF in Ajmer and SDRF in Jaipur on standby. We have adequate forces and have made arrangements to deal with the situation. Advisories have been issued to district collectors and flood-prone areas in each district have been identified,” said Pednekar.

According to officials from the weather department, Jaipur, Kota, Tonk, Bhilwara and Ajmer have seen the highest rainfall in the last two days.

The officials said that between Friday and Saturday morning, Vanasthali in Tonk district received the highest rainfall in the state with 99.8 mm followed by Jaipur (84mm) and Ajmer (64.2mm).