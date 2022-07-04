Days after Udaipur Murder, market on Maldas Street open but no customers show up

Almost a week after Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli was hacked to death, the situation in the city began to return to normalcy. With the curfew in Udaipur being relaxed for 12 hours on Monday, after high communal tension across Rajasthan, the internet services were also restarted in most parts of the State by Monday.

Although, the situation around Udaipur’s Maldas Street, where the two accused Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad entered Kanhaiya’s shop ‘Supreme Tailors’ and hacked him to death for allegedly supporting BJP member Nupur Sharma’s prophet comments, continues to stay tense.

Businesses on Maldas Street have taken a hit for the past few days as the curfew was imposed and the shops were shut for almost a week.

Paras Singhvi, the Deputy mayor of Udaipur and President of the Chamber of Commerce Udaipur (the Traders’ Association for Maldas Street), said, “The situation is calm now but the market is completely dead. It was a big tragedy and the first 2-3 days were the worst for the market. Businessmen are extremely scared since this was probably the first incident of such a heinous crime in Udaipur. Maldas Street have been affected really badly.”

Singhvi added, “Businessmen are not criminals, for two people to enter a businessman’s shop and do this is extremely shocking. The market has been severely affected. In fact, even the tourism sector has taken a hit. We have barely seen any tourists in the past few days.”

Owner of Kamal Cloth Store, Ravi Nagdev said that Maldas Street is a market with shops majorly for women’s clothing and jewellery. Hence, mostly women shop in the market. “Ladies are extremely scared to come and shop. All the shops are open but there are no customers. Only those who need to pick up orders or have essential work are coming to this market right now. The market is so silent, it doesn’t feel like it is a ladies’ market.”

While today was the first day that the market opened since the incident happened. Shopkeepers say that even those who have orders to pick up are not willing to enter the market.

“There is fear within the hearts of customers because the incident recently happened. Even those who have to pick up orders are asking us to deliver at a distance. 75% of business has been affected and it will continue for a while,” said Gopal Agarwal, who owns Agarwal Sarees and Suits, a shop near Kanhaiya Lal’s shop.

Police have been stationed every few meters in the market. Anil Chawla, who has a business in the market, said, “Customers are scared, naturally because such a big incident has happened and the police are everywhere so they are a little cautious. Although, this fear should end because there is calm inside the market now.”

While most shopkeepers have opened their shops, the fear within the customers prevails but there is hope that within a week, things will return to normal.

Amit Puri, the owner of Bahurani Sarees, said, “It is a huge incident and the market will continue to remain slow for the next few days but as time passes, customers will start pouring in like before.”