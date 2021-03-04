Days after Rajasthan HC ordered police protection, 18-yr-old in relationship with Dalit man abducted by family, killed

After the abduction of Saini on March 1, the family members of Mahawar had registered an FIR against 11 people including her father, uncle and other relatives.

An 18-year-old woman in Rajasthan’s Dausa district was allegedly murdered by her father who objected to her being in a live-in relationship with a Dalit man, said officials on Thursday.

The woman, Pinki Saini (18) and Roshan Mahawar (24), who were in a live-in relationship, had also approached the Rajasthan High Court last month, which had in its order on February 26 directed the police to provide protection to the two of them.

Advocates of the duo termed the murder as “gross negligence” of the police, despite the court ordering protection. According to the police, Saini was kidnapped from Mahawar’s home in Dausa on March 1, the same day when they reached Dausa from Jaipur.

“Saini was married to a man on February 16. On February 21, she ran away with Mahawar. On February 26, both appeared before the Rajasthan High Court and the court ordered that they be provided protection by the local police and taken to wherever they wanted to go. The local police had taken them to Jaipur where they wanted to stay. On March 1, the two of them came to Dausa at the house of Mahawar from where the woman’s family members took her away forcibly,” Dausa Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar told The Indian Express on Thursday.

He added that a case was registered against Saini’s family members after they took her away.

“We were searching for Saini. Yesterday night, the father of Saini reached the police station and said that he has murdered his daughter. When we went to his house, we found Saini’s body. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of strangulation,” said Kumar.

He added that a case of murder has been registered against Shankar Lal Saini, the father of Saini and further investigation is being conducted about the involvement of more persons in the murder.

“Both the petitioners are present in person in the Court and they want to live with each other. Therefore, without expressing any opinion on merits of the case, learned counsel for the respondents is directed to advise his clients not to take the law in their hands and not to cause any sort of harm to the petitioners. Further, learned Public Prosecutor is also directed to inform the local police authority to give protection to the petitioners and to take them at a safe place as per their wishes,” a bench of Justice Satish Kumar Sharma of the Rajasthan High Court had said in its order on February 26.

After the abduction of Saini on March 1, the family members of Mahawar had registered an FIR against 11 people including her father, uncle and other relatives.

In the FIR, registered under sections of the IPC including those pertaining to abduction, criminal intimidation, theft along with sections of the SC/ST Act, the family members of Mahawar had alleged that Shankar Lal and the other accused abused them with casteist slurs, damaged their house, stole Rs. 1.2 lakh and forcibly abducted Saini.

“It is gross negligence of the police that despite the High Court’s order of providing the couple protection, Saini was abducted and murdered. In their petition before the court, both of them had said that they feared for their safety and by their own will wanted to live with each other,” said Nawal Kishore Sikarwar, the advocate who had represented Saini and Mahawar at the Rajasthan High Court.