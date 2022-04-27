Dausa gangrape, murder: BJP claims cops pressurised family to cremate victim at night, police deny allegation

The opposition BJP on Tuesday slammed the Congress government in Rajasthan over the gangrape and murder of a 35-year-old woman from Dausa and alleged that the police pressurised the victim’s family to cremate the body without their consent.

However, police denied the allegations.

The police said that so far two persons have been arrested in the case.

Speaking to reporters in Jaipur on Tuesday, BJP leader and deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore accused the police of mounting pressure on the family and cremating the body without their consent. Rathore was part of a fact finding committee constituted by the BJP for the incident.

The committee on Tuesday also went to meet the victim’s family.

DGP Mohan Lal Lather denied the BJP allegations, saying that the last rites were conducted with the family’s permission. Lather also said that the police took prompt action after a missing report was lodged and the woman’s disfigured body was traced within 12 hours.

“The police got to know through CCTV camera footage that a kid and the woman had got into a car. After the police questioned the kid, he told that he and the woman were travelling separately and had asked those in the car for a ride, to which they agreed. The accused dropped the kid to his village. Subsequently the body of the woman was found in a dry well,” said ADG Crime Ravi Prakash Meharda on Tuesday.

Meharda added that the two accused — Kaluram Meena (23) and Sanju Meena (18) — have been arrested and the Dausa police are trying to identify other accused and arrest them.

The woman, who was travelling to her parents’ home in Dausa from Jaipur on the morning of April 23, was allegedly gangraped by the accused after she disembarked at a bus stand situated at a distance of six kilometres from her parents’ house and was walking towards it.

The accused had given her a ride in their car before gangraping and dumping her body in a dry well. Police had said that preliminary investigation suggested that the accused tried to burn the body with acid and petrol in an effort to erase evidence.