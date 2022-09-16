Dalit man beaten up for drinking water from pot for ‘upper castes’

According to the police, the incident took place around 8 pm on Tuesday.(Express Photo by Deep Mukherjee/File/Representational)

A 36-year-old Dalit man was allegedly beaten up for drinking water from a pot meant for people of upper caste in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8 pm on Tuesday. “The complainant, Chutra Ram Meghwal, has said that he was sitting near a shop in his village and drank water from a pot kept outside the shop. Thereafter, four-five people asked Meghwal why he drank water and beat him up. He claims that they also abused him with casteist slurs,” said Ashok Anjana, DSP, SC/ST cell, adding some people were being interrogated.