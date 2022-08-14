scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Dalit boy dies; kin say assaulted for touching ‘upper caste water’

Police said the accused teacher has been arrested and booked for murder and under the SC/ST Act.

Written by Deep Mukherjee | Jaipur |
August 14, 2022 3:40:04 am
Jaipur, Jaipur News, casteism, ‘upper caste water, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News“We have registered an FIR under relevant sections, including murder (IPC) and SC/ST Act. The boy’s postmortem will be conducted and a police team has been sent to Ahmedabad,” said Jalore SP Harsh Vardhan Agarwalla.

After a 9-year-old Dalit boy from Rajasthan’s Jalore district died at a Ahmedabad hospital on Saturday, family members alleged that the child died of an assault on July 20 by a teacher, who got infuriated upon seeing him drinking water from a pot meant for upper-caste people.

Police said the accused teacher has been arrested and booked for murder and under the SC/ST Act. “We have registered an FIR under relevant sections, including murder (IPC) and SC/ST Act. The boy’s postmortem will be conducted and a police team has been sent to Ahmedabad,” said Jalore SP Harsh Vardhan Agarwalla.

“On July 20, my son Indra Kumar, a student of Class 3 at Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Jalore, was beaten up by teacher Chail Singh because he drank water from an earthen pot meant for Singh. My son didn’t know that the pot was meant for Singh, who belongs to an upper caste,” said Dewaram Meghwal, father of Indra and a resident of Surana village in Jalore district.

More from Jaipur

A complaint letter submitted to the Saila police station by the family on Saturday says that Singh beat up Indra while abusing him with casteist slurs for drinking water from an earthen pot meant for upper caste people. The letter adds that Indra had sustained injuries in his right ear and eye due to the beating by Singh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...Premium
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...Premium
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 03:40:04 am

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'

2

Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rajiv Gandhi's decision to ban 'The Satanic Verses' was justified, says Natwar Singh

3

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

5

When Vyjayanthimala said that her affair with Raj Kapoor was a 'publicity stunt', an angry Rishi Kapoor called her out: 'She has no right to distort facts'

Featured Stories

After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
Words will win
Words will win
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Ban on ‘mass conversion’, 10-yr jail: Ahead of HP polls, BJP govt passes ...
Ban on ‘mass conversion’, 10-yr jail: Ahead of HP polls, BJP govt passes ...
HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong...
HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong...
A Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me 3-4 times: Ross Taylor

A Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me 3-4 times: Ross Taylor

RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong says 'finally'
HashtagPolitics

RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong says 'finally'

Ancient Indian symbol of swastika, & appropriation by Nazism
Explained

Ancient Indian symbol of swastika, & appropriation by Nazism

Bengaluru hockey coach helping underprivileged children dream big
Unsung Heroes

Bengaluru hockey coach helping underprivileged children dream big

‘Yes, Corbevax ups antibodies on existing vaccines but it’s no guarantee against sub-variants’

‘Yes, Corbevax ups antibodies on existing vaccines but it’s no guarantee against sub-variants’

What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

Cricket chases the American dream

Cricket chases the American dream

Premium
Independence Day: Events that define India’s journey

Independence Day: Events that define India’s journey

Premium
Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement