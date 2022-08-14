Dalit boy dies; kin say assaulted for touching ‘upper caste water’

After a 9-year-old Dalit boy from Rajasthan’s Jalore district died at a Ahmedabad hospital on Saturday, family members alleged that the child died of an assault on July 20 by a teacher, who got infuriated upon seeing him drinking water from a pot meant for upper-caste people.

Police said the accused teacher has been arrested and booked for murder and under the SC/ST Act. “We have registered an FIR under relevant sections, including murder (IPC) and SC/ST Act. The boy’s postmortem will be conducted and a police team has been sent to Ahmedabad,” said Jalore SP Harsh Vardhan Agarwalla.

“On July 20, my son Indra Kumar, a student of Class 3 at Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Jalore, was beaten up by teacher Chail Singh because he drank water from an earthen pot meant for Singh. My son didn’t know that the pot was meant for Singh, who belongs to an upper caste,” said Dewaram Meghwal, father of Indra and a resident of Surana village in Jalore district.

A complaint letter submitted to the Saila police station by the family on Saturday says that Singh beat up Indra while abusing him with casteist slurs for drinking water from an earthen pot meant for upper caste people. The letter adds that Indra had sustained injuries in his right ear and eye due to the beating by Singh.