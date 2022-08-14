Dalit boy dies; kin say assaulted for touching ‘upper caste water’

August 14, 2022 3:40:04 am
After a 9-year-old Dalit boy from Rajasthan’s Jalore district died at a Ahmedabad hospital on Saturday, family members alleged that the child died of an assault on July 20 by a teacher, who got infuriated upon seeing him drinking water from a pot meant for upper-caste people.
Police said the accused teacher has been arrested and booked for murder and under the SC/ST Act. “We have registered an FIR under relevant sections, including murder (IPC) and SC/ST Act. The boy’s postmortem will be conducted and a police team has been sent to Ahmedabad,” said Jalore SP Harsh Vardhan Agarwalla.
“On July 20, my son Indra Kumar, a student of Class 3 at Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Jalore, was beaten up by teacher Chail Singh because he drank water from an earthen pot meant for Singh. My son didn’t know that the pot was meant for Singh, who belongs to an upper caste,” said Dewaram Meghwal, father of Indra and a resident of Surana village in Jalore district.
A complaint letter submitted to the Saila police station by the family on Saturday says that Singh beat up Indra while abusing him with casteist slurs for drinking water from an earthen pot meant for upper caste people. The letter adds that Indra had sustained injuries in his right ear and eye due to the beating by Singh.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'
Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rajiv Gandhi's decision to ban 'The Satanic Verses' was justified, says Natwar Singh
Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop
Latest News
Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue: China envoy
Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue: China envoy
Red Fort to reopen after Independence Day with a new addition — its own restaurant
National Lok Adalat: Rs 524 crore collected as settlement in 8,954 cases
UP man held, charged with sedition for ‘Pak flag’ hoisting
‘No toilets in our slum, people go to railway tracks’: Mother of 12-year-old rape-murder victim
Independence Day celebrations: CIDCO holds sapling plantation programme
Countdown to demolition: Special explosives, planning down to seconds
HC: All policemen in Maharashtra should be aware of arrest norms by August 30
Open to self-regulatory body; want to see diversity, start-ups: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Severed nerves in arm, Salman Rushdie is put on ventilator, ‘may lose an eye’
For better compliance, tech transfer, Govt to ease data localisation norms