Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Finally, Bhim Army chief allowed to meet Jalore Dalit boy’s family

To hoodwink the Rajasthan Police this time, Aazad had taken the road from Ahmedabad, but police tracked him at Bagoda, about 80 km ahead of Jalore. He was eventually allowed to meet the family.

On August 17, Aazad reached Jodhpur airport and was detained at the airport police station from around 2 pm to 8 pm. Later, Rajasthan Police dropped him in New Delhi.

After being turned back from the Jodhpur airport twice last week, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad on Wednesday met the family of Dalit boy Indra Kumar Meghwal who had died on August 13 allegedly after being beaten up by a school teacher in Jalore.

In a tweet, Aazad said, “Rahul Gandhi-ji should tell whether Rajasthan is a part of Independent India or is the state running as per Manusmriti? Is it a crime for me to meet the victim’s family in Rajasthan? Instead of stopping me, ask Ashok Gehlot to stop the atrocities on Bahujans. This dictatorship will not work.”

Aazad Samaj Party’s Rajasthan president R L Meena said that “it is his (Aazad’s) constitutional right to meet the family. Just like they allowed him today, they could have permitted him to meet Indra’s family earlier”.

On August 17, Aazad reached Jodhpur airport and was detained at the airport police station from around 2 pm to 8 pm. Later, Rajasthan Police dropped him in New Delhi.

The next day, Aazad again took a flight from Delhi to Jodhpur, but was detained again.

On August 13, Indra died at an Ahmedabad hospital. The family alleged that was assaulted by a teacher on July 20 for drinking water from a pot meant for upper-caste people.

