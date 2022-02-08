Dacoit who had threatened Rajasthan MLA arrested from ravines in Karauli

The Rajasthan Police arrested dacoit Jagan Gurjar, who was wanted for threatening Congress MLA Girraj Singh Malinga.

Police said Gurjar was arrested on Monday evening in Karauli district. “Gurjar was hiding in the ravines near Masalpur in Karauli. He was surrounded by three constables from the Bharatpur and Karauli police and was subsequently arrested,” Karauli SP Shailendra Singh Indoliya told The Indian Express on Monday.

He added that police officials from Bharatpur range, including officials from the districts of Dholpur, Karauli and Bharatpur, had been conducting searches in various areas in the Dang region, an area with high concentration of ravines.

“Because Dholpur police had raided several places, Gurjar came to this side near Masalpur. No weapons have been recovered from him. Further investigation is on,” said Indoliya. Police said that the three constables reached the area where Gurjar was hiding after getting a tip off.

Girraj Singh Malinga; Jagan Gurjar in one of his videos. Girraj Singh Malinga; Jagan Gurjar in one of his videos.

Gurjar, who is among the last of the dreaded dacoits of Chambal, was wanted for releasing videos wherein he issued threats to Girraj Singh Malinga, the Congress MLA from Bari in Dholpur.

Not to be outdone, Malinga had issued a counter-challenge, daring Gurjar to specify a time and turn up at his home if he was a “mard ka bacchha”.

In 2008, Gurjar had threatened to blow up the residence of former CM Vasundhara Raje in Dholpur — before surrendering in 2009 at a rally of Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

After a fresh case was registered following Gurjar’s threats to Malinga, police in the districts of Dholpur, Bharatpur and Karauli had started a massive manhunt for him and was also taking the help of the Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh police.

The police had also declared a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest.