Curfew in two Rajasthan villages after violence over ‘cow slaughter’

At least 65 people were arrested following violence over alleged cow slaughter in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district earlier this month, police said. Curfew has been imposed in two villages and Internet services were suspended in the district’s Bhadra town.

Hanumangarh District Collector Nathmal Didel told The Indian Express that the arrests were made under five FIRs that name about 123 people.

The series of events began around Eid on July 11, when a woman claimed that she saw some people slaughtering a cow in her neighbourhood around 4 am. “So, along with the SP, we retrieved meat from the home of the accused and sent it to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for confirmation. On July 18, out of the 12 samples, one tested ‘positive’. An FIR was lodged the same day,” the Collector said. Six people were then arrested.

Last Sunday (July 24), a group of people started a dharna at Gandhi Badi village demanding the arrest of one more person and restrictions on religious places. “On July 25, we told them that CrPC Section 144 is in place in the wake of the Udaipur killing and they should take permission from the SDM for the dharna. But they did not listen,” Didel said.

The Collector said: “On July 26, along with the SP, we spoke to them (the protesters) and assured them that guilty would not be spared. However, they insisted they would not call off the dharna. So, on July 26, we arrested 15 people for violating Section 144, and also seized a tent.” However, the next morning, about 200-250 women and about 50 men came in support of the protesters, he said. “The police told them they were not permitted to protest but they didn’t pay heed. So, police used lathicharge to disperse them,” he said. Subsequently, curfew was imposed.