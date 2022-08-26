scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Cremation of Dalit boy at night inappropriate: Sampla

National Commission for Scheduled Caste Chairman Vijay Sampla said on Thursday that it was not appropriate that the cremation of a nine-year-old Dalit boy who died in Jalore took place in the night.

The death of Indra Meghwal earlier this month, who died after being allegedly assaulted by his upper caste schoolteacher for drinking water from a pot meant for him, had resulted in severe criticism for the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan. The family members of Meghwal had earlier alleged that they had to conduct last rites of the child in the night in the wake of pressure from the administration.

“I got to know yesterday from public representatives that his body was cremated in the night. This is not appropriate, this is inappropriate,” said Sampla, while speaking to reporters in Jaipur on Thursday during his visit to Rajasthan.

Sampla met top officials of the Rajasthan Government, including the social justice and empowerment minister, the DGP and the Chief Secretary, on Thursday.

Sampla said the Rajasthan Government’s compulsory registration of FIR system has made a lot of difference when it comes to cases of atrocities.

