Covid Crisis: Rajasthan announces 15-day lockdown for offices, markets and commercial spaces

Police person stands guard at the empty Ajmer dargah, as coronavirus cases surge countrywide, in Ajmer, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the country, Rajasthan Government Sunday announced a ‘Jan Anushashan Pakhwara’, in which all commercial establishments, offices and markets will be shut for 15 days, from April 19 to May 3.

Rajasthan recorded over 6,000 fresh cases in the past 24 hours with 37 new deaths added to the total tally.

The weekend night curfew, announced on April 16, ends tomorrow. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier appealed to everyone to cooperate with the government and to follow all rules and regulations in order to avoid COVID-19 to spread.

In a bid to control the spread of COVID-19, several state governments have imposed curfews. According to the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 2,61,500 new Covid-19 cases and 1,501 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total case tally to 1,47,88,109.