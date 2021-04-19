Covid Crisis: Rajasthan announces 15-day lockdown for offices, markets and commercial spaces

Updated: April 19, 2021 12:19:44 am
Amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the country, Rajasthan Government Sunday announced a ‘Jan Anushashan Pakhwara’, in which all commercial establishments, offices and markets will be shut for 15 days, from April 19 to May 3.
Rajasthan recorded over 6,000 fresh cases in the past 24 hours with 37 new deaths added to the total tally.
The weekend night curfew, announced on April 16, ends tomorrow. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier appealed to everyone to cooperate with the government and to follow all rules and regulations in order to avoid COVID-19 to spread.
In a bid to control the spread of COVID-19, several state governments have imposed curfews. According to the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 2,61,500 new Covid-19 cases and 1,501 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total case tally to 1,47,88,109.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-