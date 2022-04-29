Court sentences two to death for minor tribal girl’s rape, murder

A court in Rajasthan’s Bundi district on Friday sentenced two men to death for raping and murdering a minor tribal girl in December last.

Sultan, 27, and Chhotulal, 62, were convicted by a special judge of the POCSO Court with instructions for the sentence to be carried out within the next 11 working days.

Bundi SP Jai Yadav said the girl’s body, with no clothes on, had been found in a forest area on December 23 last year. Twelve hours later, the officer added, three people were arrested.

The third accused is a minor and will be tried separately, Yadav added.

The special public prosecutor had told the court the case fell under the ambit of the “rarest of rare” crimes because the trio had graped the girl, murdered her and then raped the body too.

Yadav said the accused had also “cunningly” tried to mislead investigations by taking part in the search operation to look for the girl.

Hailing the court verdict, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said his government is committed to the security of women and that perpetrators of atrocities against women will not be spared.

“After our government came to power, eight convicts have been sentenced to death in POCSO Act cases, 137 have been sentenced to life imprisonment and a total of more than 620 people have been given punishment,” Gehlot tweet after the verdict.

The Chief Minister said this is first case under the POCSO Act where two accused have been sentenced to hang simultaneously.

“The state government had appointed a special public prosecutor in this case and the police had filed the chargesheet within three days after taking the case under the case officer scheme,” he wrote.

The Chief Minister said the state had launched several initiatives including compulsory registration of FIRs and a separate cell led by an additional SP to investigate cases of atrocities against women.

The state has also increased the number of forensic laboratories, appointed legal officers and appointed an official for the case officer scheme, he added.