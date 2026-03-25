Court sentences man to life imprisonment in 2025 Ajmer acid attack case

Based on a complaint lodged by the mother, the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Chittorgarh registered an FIR and launched an investigation.

In a significant judgment, the special court handling women harassment cases in Ajmer, presided over by Judge Uttama Mathur, has convicted Mohammad Ismail (28) to life imprisonment in an acid attack case involving a minor girl and her mother.

Mohammad Ismail, the son of Mohammad Haroon, is a resident of Mhow in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district.

The court charged the accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 124(1) (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc.) and sentenced him to life imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 2 lakh, failing which, he will undergo an additional two years of simple imprisonment.