Court sentences man to life imprisonment in 2025 Ajmer acid attack case
The court charged the accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 124(1) (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc.) and sentenced him to life imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 2 lakh, failing which, he will undergo an additional two years of simple imprisonment.
In a significant judgment, the special court handling women harassment cases in Ajmer, presided over by Judge Uttama Mathur, has convicted Mohammad Ismail (28) to life imprisonment in an acid attack case involving a minor girl and her mother.
Mohammad Ismail, the son of Mohammad Haroon, is a resident of Mhow in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district.
The court charged the accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 124(1) (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc.) and sentenced him to life imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 2 lakh, failing which, he will undergo an additional two years of simple imprisonment.
The court further ordered that upon deposit of the fine, the amount be awarded to the two victims. In addition, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Ajmer, has been directed to provide separate compensation to the victims, as per legal provisions, over and above the interim relief of Rs 1 lakh each already sanctioned through Chittorgarh DLSA.
According to the case details, the incident took place between April 25 and 26 last year, when the woman and her 12-year-old daughter had arrived in Chittorgarh from Ajmer, and were waiting at the railway station. On April 26 morning, the duo had gone about 200 metres away from platform no. 1 towards Bhilwara — where the woman was relieving herself in nearby bushes, and the girl was sitting on the tracks.
During that time, the accused approached them, carrying a backpack and a cold drink bottle filled with yellow liquid — acid. He threw the substance on the minor girl’s face. When the mother tried to stop the accused, the accused threw the substance on her too, and fled. Both the victims were admitted to a hospital in Chittorgarh for treatment. The attack has left the minor girl permanently blind, while her mother suffered severe burns and intense pain.
Based on a complaint lodged by the mother, the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Chittorgarh registered an FIR and launched an investigation. CCTV footage obtained from a nearby liquor shop and Abhay Command Centre were analysed, and the accused was identified and subsequently arrested. Police then filed a chargesheet in the court.
Story continues below this ad
During the trial, the prosecution, led by Additional Public Prosecutor Naresh Kumar Dhoot, examined 17 witnesses, submitted 57 documents and presented six material exhibits. After evaluating the evidence and considering the gravity of the crime, the court has convicted the accused to life imprisonment.
Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions.
Expertise and Experience
Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public.
Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas:
Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight.
Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women.
Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use.
Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More