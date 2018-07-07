Couple paraded naked and filmed in Rajasthan, four held

A video of the act was also filmed and circulated on the social media by the accused, said the police. A video of the act was also filmed and circulated on the social media by the accused, said the police.

The Udaipur police have arrested four people for allegedly assaulting a couple in their early twenties and parading them naked. A video of the act was also filmed and circulated on the social media by the accused, said the police.

“The incident took place at Sare Khurd village where Ramlal Gameti was living together with a woman for some time.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman was earlier married to one Taru from the same community. Later, she left him and married one Mangilal,” said constable Giriraj Singh from Sukher police station, Udaipur. The Gameti community fall under Scheduled Tribe caste and many of them live in the tribal belt near Udaipur.

The police said that in his complaint, Gameti has said that by the time he and the woman became friends, she had left Mangilal too. “Gameti has said in his complaint that the woman’s first husband, Taru along with a few others barged into their house on Friday and started assaulting the couple. The accused allegedly tore the couple’s clothes and paraded them naked. They also shot a video and circulated it on social media,” said Singh.

Police said that a case was registered against four persons — Taru, Harish, Lalaram and his wife — under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act. “We have arrested all the four accused and further investigation is being conducted about the incident,” said Moti Ram, station house officer, Sukher police station.

