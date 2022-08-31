scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Cops booked in case of abetting suicide after lawyer hangs self in Rajasthan

Family members of the lawyer, who has been identified as Vijay Singh Jhorad, have alleged that he killed himself due to police harassment.

An FIR has been lodged in the case under sections 306 and 34 of the IPC against police officials including Gharsana SHO Madan Lal Bishnoi.

Several policemen, including the SHO of a police station in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district, have been booked for abetment to suicide after a lawyer allegedly hanged himself on Monday.

Family members of the lawyer, who has been identified as Vijay Singh Jhorad, have alleged that he killed himself due to police harassment.

According to the FIR registered in the case, advocate Jhorad had started a public campaign on March 31 this year in Gharsana against drugs and thereafter, officials from the Gharsana police station allegedly started building pressure on him to end the campaign.

Jhorad’s wife Kanta Rani has said in the FIR that Jhorad was allegedly forcibly taken away to the police station on April 18 and subsequently beaten up.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...Premium
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya GovernorPremium
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone miniPremium
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone mini

The FIR states that false cases were allegedly filed against Jhorad, and on Monday, his wife, who is a teacher, got to know that her husband has committed suicide by hanging from the iron railings of their home.

The family subsequently refused to accept the body and staged a protest at Gharsana, with advocate outfits joining the demonstration as well.

An FIR has been lodged in the case under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC against police officials including Gharsana SHO Madan Lal Bishnoi.

Advertisement

“After talks with the family members we have decided that the investigation will be conducted by the SOG. Several policemen including the accused SHO have been suspended. No arrests have been made so far,” said Jaidev Siyag, circle officer, Anupgarh.

More from Jaipur

The opposition BJP and RLP slammed the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government over issue.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 02:13:07 am
Next Story

‘Mass namaz’ at Moradabad homes: Police expunge FIR

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack
Rewind & Replay

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?
Express Explained

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13
ICYMI

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner
Opinion

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement