Cops booked in case of abetting suicide after lawyer hangs self in Rajasthan

Several policemen, including the SHO of a police station in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district, have been booked for abetment to suicide after a lawyer allegedly hanged himself on Monday.

Family members of the lawyer, who has been identified as Vijay Singh Jhorad, have alleged that he killed himself due to police harassment.

According to the FIR registered in the case, advocate Jhorad had started a public campaign on March 31 this year in Gharsana against drugs and thereafter, officials from the Gharsana police station allegedly started building pressure on him to end the campaign.

Jhorad’s wife Kanta Rani has said in the FIR that Jhorad was allegedly forcibly taken away to the police station on April 18 and subsequently beaten up.

The FIR states that false cases were allegedly filed against Jhorad, and on Monday, his wife, who is a teacher, got to know that her husband has committed suicide by hanging from the iron railings of their home.

The family subsequently refused to accept the body and staged a protest at Gharsana, with advocate outfits joining the demonstration as well.

An FIR has been lodged in the case under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC against police officials including Gharsana SHO Madan Lal Bishnoi.

“After talks with the family members we have decided that the investigation will be conducted by the SOG. Several policemen including the accused SHO have been suspended. No arrests have been made so far,” said Jaidev Siyag, circle officer, Anupgarh.

The opposition BJP and RLP slammed the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government over issue.